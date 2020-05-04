After his original choice to play college football did away with its team, McFarland athlete Connor Frasier landed on his feet at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
Frasier, who recently committed to playing for the Peacocks in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), had earlier signed up for the University of Minnesota-Crookston football team where he would have joined former Spartan teammate Tysen White. But the school dropped football last year after years of losing games and money.
White eventually signed with Wayne State College, also in the NSIC, and Frasier latched on with Upper Iowa, which finished the 2019 season with a 2-9 record with four of the losses by seven points or fewer. The Peacocks hired Jason Hoskins as its new head football coach.
Frasier had an impressive football career at McFarland under head coach Paul Ackley. He was named to the 2019 All-Rock Valley Conference first team offense and defense after rushing for 492 yards and four touchdowns, and accumulating 69 total tackles, 24 for a loss of yardage, with six sacks and three fumble recoveries. The 2019 Spartans finished 6-3 during the regular season and lost in the WIAA Level One playoff game to DeForest.
Frasier also earned all-conference first team defense honors in 2018 after McFarland finished the regular season 9-0 but had another early playoff exit after a Level One loss to Pewaukee.
McFarland High School football wide receiver Donovon Hudson has also made plans to continue playing football in college as he recently committed to the University of Dubuque.
Hudson was a three-year starter for the Spartans and caught 63 career passes for 625 yards and eight touchdowns.
Dubuque finished the 2019 season with an overall record of 7-3 under longtime head coach Stan Zweifel.
Linebacker Jonah Pribbenow is another former McFarland football player who will continue playing in college as he has signed up with St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. Pribbenow had 82 total tackles in 2019, seven for loss of yardage, with one sack and two forced fumbles. Pribbenow was named to the all-conference honorable mention squad.
St. Norbert finished the 2019 season with a 6-3 record under Dan McCarty, who will be entering his sixth season as head coach.
