Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 30-Jan. 7 Senior Meals

  • 1 min to read

Colonial Club

Thursday, Dec. 30Chicken parmesan

Pasta

Green beans

Garlic bread

Blueberries

Frosted cupcake

MO: Pasta/beans

Friday, Dec. 31Closed

Monday, Jan. 3Closed

Tuesday, Jan. 4Sweet and sour chicken

Seasoned rice

Broccoli

Pineapple

Sherbet

MO: Rice/beans

Wednesday, Jan. 5Egg bake

Sausage patty

Hash browns

BP Biscuit

Orange juice

Kringle

MO: No meat egg bake/veggie sausage

Thursday, Jan. 6Ham

Scalloped potatoes

Baked beans

Wheat bread

Strawberries

Cookie

MO: Veggie burger

Friday, Jan. 7Chicken stuffing casserole

Mixed veggies

Wheat roll

Cranberries

Frozen yogurt

MO: Veggie lasagna

SO: Chef’s salad

Recommended for you