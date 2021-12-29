Dec. 30-Jan. 7 Senior Meals Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Dec 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Colonial ClubThursday, Dec. 30Chicken parmesanPastaGreen beansGarlic breadBlueberriesFrosted cupcakeMO: Pasta/beansFriday, Dec. 31ClosedMonday, Jan. 3ClosedTuesday, Jan. 4Sweet and sour chickenSeasoned riceBroccoliPineappleSherbetMO: Rice/beansWednesday, Jan. 5Egg bakeSausage pattyHash brownsBP BiscuitOrange juiceKringleMO: No meat egg bake/veggie sausageThursday, Jan. 6HamScalloped potatoesBaked beansWheat breadStrawberriesCookieMO: Veggie burgerFriday, Jan. 7Chicken stuffing casseroleMixed veggiesWheat rollCranberriesFrozen yogurtMO: Veggie lasagnaSO: Chef’s salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you