Julia Ackley, Andrew Kelley, Spencer Alf and Issac Ewing qualify for state; other sectional results from McFarland track and field

Junior Mason Brown, left, and sophomore Andrew Kelley, right, compete in the McFarland regional on Monday, May 23. Brown competed at sectionals, taking fifth in the high jump and Kelley won the 200-meter dash.
At the Prairie du Chien Division 2 sectional on Thursday, May 26, the McFarland track and field team qualified for state in four events.
Sophomore Andrew Kelley won the 200-meter dash at 22.08 seconds. Kelley placed second in the 100-meter dash at 10.75 seconds, qualifying for state in both events.
In the 3200-meter run, freshman Spencer Alf placed third at nine minutes and 51.57 seconds, while freshman Issac Ewing (9:53.92) ran fourth, qualifying both runners for state.
Freshman Julia Ackley qualified for state in the pole vault, finishing first at 10 feet and three inches.
Also competing at sectionals, junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre placed ninth in the 100-meter dash at 11.21 seconds. Senior Matthew Miller ran sixth in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.71 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of junior Paul Morris, junior Mason Brown, Dyer-Ysaguirre and Kelley took 14th at 50.18 seconds. Brown finished fifth in the high jump at six feet. Senior Guenther Switzer threw 16th in the shot put at 37 feet and 11.5 inches.
Freshman Rachel Kuehl ran 12th in the 100-meter dash preliminaries at 13.21 seconds. Ackley took fifth in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.13 seconds. Senior Lilly Innes finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 49.18 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of freshman Riley Bickelhaupt, sophomore Chloerissa Johnson, senior Chloe Goecks and Kuehl took eighth at 1:53.21. The 4x400 relay team of Innes, junior Sofia Alf, freshman Kendra Mueller and Johnson scored ninth at 4:24.95.
In the discus throw, junior Emily Schoeller threw 13th at 90 feet and 11 inches and senior Claire Hovland took 16th at 67 feet and nine inches.
The boys team finished fourth, while the girls team finished in 14th place. The 2022 WIAA State Track and Field Championships will be held at UW-La Crosse and will begin on Friday, June 3.