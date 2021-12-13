Thoughts on inclement weather decisions

This weekend reminded me that winter weather is finally here, the snow and ice pellets started blanketing the ground, the trees are bare of any leaves and the temperatures could plummet at any time.
As I listened to the news last night, the news channel was providing information on the latest snowstorm to hit the upper Midwest and as I talked to my parents in northern Wisconsin they informed me that they had several inches of snow on the ground. So, I thought that this would be an appropriate time to write a blog about how I go about making the decision about whether or not to close school because of inclement weather.
I want you to also know that as a superintendent, making the decision to close or delay school is one of the most difficult decisions that I make during the year.
There is no magic formula for when school will be delayed, let out early or closed. The decision is based upon whether or not our school busses can safely do their routes and get the children safely to school. In order to make this determination, the district receives weather updates from the national weather service and Weathernet, we talk with the county highway department and local townships about our local road conditions, and communicate with our bus company about what they are experiencing and their thoughts about whether or not they believe they can safely do their bus routes.
In some cases, I will also be consulting with other superintendents to learn what road and weather conditions are like in their school district. If it appears that road conditions are treacherous and not likely to improve, then school is canceled for the day. As a district, we try to make this decision before 6:15 a.m.
Once the decision has been made, an electronic message will be sent out to all staff and parents. We will also contact the various radio and television stations to inform them about the decision and the decision will be placed on our website and Facebook page. We then call our maintenance and food service staff to let them know about the decision, so that they can appropriately plan their day.
When the weather becomes extremely cold, schools make their decisions to close based upon the wind chill temperature. In the past, it has been my experience that when a winter weather warning is issued by the National Weather Service, school will be cancelled. The wind chill temperature that triggers this warning is a wind chill of negative 35 degrees below zero. However, if Weathernet issues a wind chill advisory then we will determine what we believe is in the best interests of the staff, students and parents of the school district based upon local conditions.
The decision to call off school is definitely not an exact science. I will make the decision based upon the best information that I have available at the time. If I determine that conditions exist that will allow school to run on schedule and you disagree with my decision, please feel free to keep your child or children at home. As a parent, you will need to make the decision that you feel is best for your family and I will always respect your decision.
Finally, people sometimes wonder whether or not inclement weather days will be made up in the summer, especially now in an era of virtual schooling. Our Professional Staff Handbook states that the first three days that school(s) or the school district need to be closed will be waived provided that the district has enough minutes to meet the minimum requirement set forth by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI). Any day above this number may either be added on to the end of the school year, or a scheduled conference release day or professional development day will be converted to a day of student instruction, unless these additional days are waived by the Board of Education.
I hope this helps explain the process used to determine whether or not to hold school when the weather is threatening. If you would like additional information, please refer to the “Winter Weather Day” document on our district website (www.mcfarland.k12.wi.us). If you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact me at andersw@mcfsd.org or call me at (608) 838-4554 and I will do my best to answer them. As always, thank you for your support and understanding, I truly appreciate it.