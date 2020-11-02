Plans are underway for Stoughton Health to open an urgent care clinic in McFarland in spring of 2021.
The clinic will be next to Walgreens on Highway 51 and share the building with a dental office. McFarland, although close to Madison, does not have any urgent care or healthcare clinics, according to Stoughton Health.
Stoughton Health operates urgent care clinics at Stoughton Hospital and in Oregon where over 160 insurances including Dean Health Plan, Quartz, Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, and more are accepted.
“When people aren’t feeling well or have a minor injury, they don’t want to travel far for care. As a community healthcare provider, we have experience in bringing high quality healthcare to our neighbors,” said Dan DeGroot, Stoughton Health president and CEO, in a press release.
Stoughton Health is no stranger to McFarland. They have been involved in the McFarland community for many years, including attending and sponsoring community and athletic events, offering educational programs with the senior center, holding foot clinics, and being active members of the McFarland Chamber of Commerce.
“We look forward to expanding our involvement in the McFarland Community and offering needed high quality healthcare,” DeGroot said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.