Two longtime McFarland School Board members will not be running for re-election this spring.

Board members Ann Moliter and Tom Allen both have seats up for grabs, but have decided not to pursue another term. Moliter first joined the board in 2013, while Allen has served on the board since 2005.

Running in their stead are three newcomers: Kate Green, Bruce Fischer, and Scott Gletty-Syoen.

Nomination papers were due Jan. 5, with the election set to take place on April 6.

