McFarland girls golf fourth at RVC Championship

At the Rock Valley Conference Championship, McFarland placed fourth on the Majestic Oaks golf course on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Brynne Bieri finished sixth overall, shooting a 95 on the round. Nikkia Kohn and Emily Fenrick each finished with a 103, tying for 11th overall. Also, tying were Emily Schoeller and Megan Gates, both scoring a 107.
Payton Schmidt of Jefferson earned medalist honors with a 77. Lakeside Lutheran won the championship as a team.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 379, Jefferson 382, East Troy 391, McFarland 408, Turner 420, Edgerton 433, Cambridge 454, Clinton 499, Evansville 562.