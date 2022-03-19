 Skip to main content
March 17 College News

UW-Eau Claire

Hailee Hamer of Cottage Grove earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from UW-Eau Claire after the fall 2021 semester. Jordan Allen of Madison earned a bachelor of business administration in marketing from UW-Eau Claire in December.

Aurora University

Sydni Olson of Madison was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Aurora University, in Aurora Illinois. Olson had to earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the honor.

Augustana College

Gretta Yahn was named to the Dean’s List at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois in fall 2021. Yahn is studying communication studies.

University of Utah

Olivia Pax of Monona was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher to be recognized. Pax is pursuing a bachelor of science in environmental and sustainable studies.

Concordia University

Four students from McFarland were named to the Fall Honors List at Concordia University in Mequon. Those students were Anna Jorgensen, a senior studying early childhood education; William Jorgensen, a freshman studying management; Drew Mickelson, a junior studying business education; and Gina Ruchti, a senior studying nursing.

Drake University

Isaac Neitzel of Monona was named to the President’s List at Drake University in Des Moines Iowa. Neitzel earned a 4.0 grade point average in the fall 2021 semester to qualify.

UW-La Crosse

Many local students were named to the UW-La Crosse Dean’s List in the fall 2021 semester. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to receive the award.

Cottage Grove

Reed Anderson, Biochemistry Major with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology (ASBMB) Certification

Conor Attaway, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education Major

Tatem Capouch, Psychology Major

Jadee Christiansen, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical, Adapted, and School Health Education

Morgan Ellingson, Communication Studies Major: Media Studies Emphasis

Vanessa Giallombardo, Clinical Laboratory Science Major

Madeline Harford, Psychology Major

Lakyn Hinson, Marketing Major

Payton Jenks-Recker, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track

Holly Korfmacher, Psychology Major

Paige Marshall, Elementary/Middle Education and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages Major

Laurel Masters, Political Science Major

Hannah Olson, Psychology Major

Sara Paulson, Sociology Major

Jenna Russell, Communication Studies Major: Media Studies Emphasis

Alison Stangler, Psychology Major

Emma True, Radiologic Science Major: Radiation Therapy Emphasis

Madison

Erin Johnson, Therapeutic Recreation Major

Maddie Massmann, Marketing Major

Taylor Metcalf, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Lilly Riederer, Biochemistry Major with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology (ASBMB) Certification

Adam Zolnik, Computer Science Major

McFarland

Brittney DeChambeau, History Education Major

Emily Gates, Marketing Major

Natasha Holt, Undeclared Major — CBA

Josh Jansen, Finance Major

Lexi Mazzara, Elementary/Middle Education and Special Education Major

Maggie Moll, Marketing Major

Kacey Mortenson, Art Major

Jack Newman, Accountancy Major

Sophie Quelle, Psychology Major

Derek Schwarting, Physics Major: Business Concentration

Adelphi University

Margaret Brackey of Madison was named to the fall Dean’s List at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York. Students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

University of Wyoming

Shayn Gillian of Cottage Grove was named to the University of Wyoming’s honor roll. The honor roll recognizes students students above freshman class who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average, and freshman who have earned a 3.25.

