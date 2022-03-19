March 17 College News

UW-Eau Claire
Hailee Hamer of Cottage Grove earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from UW-Eau Claire after the fall 2021 semester. Jordan Allen of Madison earned a bachelor of business administration in marketing from UW-Eau Claire in December.
Aurora University
Sydni Olson of Madison was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Aurora University, in Aurora Illinois. Olson had to earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the honor.
Augustana College
Gretta Yahn was named to the Dean’s List at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois in fall 2021. Yahn is studying communication studies.
University of Utah
Olivia Pax of Monona was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher to be recognized. Pax is pursuing a bachelor of science in environmental and sustainable studies.
Concordia University
Four students from McFarland were named to the Fall Honors List at Concordia University in Mequon. Those students were Anna Jorgensen, a senior studying early childhood education; William Jorgensen, a freshman studying management; Drew Mickelson, a junior studying business education; and Gina Ruchti, a senior studying nursing.
Drake University
Isaac Neitzel of Monona was named to the President’s List at Drake University in Des Moines Iowa. Neitzel earned a 4.0 grade point average in the fall 2021 semester to qualify.
UW-La Crosse
Many local students were named to the UW-La Crosse Dean’s List in the fall 2021 semester. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to receive the award.
Cottage Grove
Reed Anderson, Biochemistry Major with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology (ASBMB) Certification
Conor Attaway, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education Major
Tatem Capouch, Psychology Major
Jadee Christiansen, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical, Adapted, and School Health Education
Morgan Ellingson, Communication Studies Major: Media Studies Emphasis
Vanessa Giallombardo, Clinical Laboratory Science Major
Madeline Harford, Psychology Major
Lakyn Hinson, Marketing Major
Payton Jenks-Recker, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track
Holly Korfmacher, Psychology Major
Paige Marshall, Elementary/Middle Education and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages Major
Laurel Masters, Political Science Major
Hannah Olson, Psychology Major
Sara Paulson, Sociology Major
Jenna Russell, Communication Studies Major: Media Studies Emphasis
Alison Stangler, Psychology Major
Emma True, Radiologic Science Major: Radiation Therapy Emphasis
Madison
Erin Johnson, Therapeutic Recreation Major
Maddie Massmann, Marketing Major
Taylor Metcalf, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
Lilly Riederer, Biochemistry Major with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology (ASBMB) Certification
Adam Zolnik, Computer Science Major
McFarland
Brittney DeChambeau, History Education Major
Emily Gates, Marketing Major
Natasha Holt, Undeclared Major — CBA
Josh Jansen, Finance Major
Lexi Mazzara, Elementary/Middle Education and Special Education Major
Maggie Moll, Marketing Major
Kacey Mortenson, Art Major
Jack Newman, Accountancy Major
Sophie Quelle, Psychology Major
Derek Schwarting, Physics Major: Business Concentration
Adelphi University
Margaret Brackey of Madison was named to the fall Dean’s List at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York. Students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.
University of Wyoming
Shayn Gillian of Cottage Grove was named to the University of Wyoming’s honor roll. The honor roll recognizes students students above freshman class who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average, and freshman who have earned a 3.25.