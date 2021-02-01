Two snowmobilers were injured in Dane County over the weekend in separate incidents.
From the Dane County Sheriff's Office:
At 1:18 pm on Sunday, deputies and Deer-Grove EMS responded to a snowmobile trail southwest of Koshkonong Road and Tower Drive in the town of Pleasant Springs. As a group of riders passed over a large mound, one of the drivers, Sally E. McCue, age 54, landed hard and was unable to move. Other members of the group stabilized her until emergency responders arrived. McCue was also transported to a local hospital.
At 8:07 pm on Saturday, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a snowmobile crash on the trail near CTH Y and US Highway 78. The heavy blowing snow had caused Ross J. Loger, age 30, to lose sight of the trail and drive off a bridge. He landed in a creek below, submerged in water. Loger was transported to a local hospital by EMS with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
