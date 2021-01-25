When basketball teams commit 31 turnovers, their chances of staying in the game are usually not very good.
That was host Jefferson when it took on the McFarland High School boys' basketball team on Jan. 22.
Despite the mistakes by the Eagles, the Spartans had a difficult time putting them away. A 30-21 halftime lead evaporated in the second half before McFarland held back Jefferson 58-56. The Spartans have won four of five games in a regular season shortened significantly by the pandemic.
Senior Jackson Werwinski led McFarland with 25 points, including two 3-point shots and 11-of-15 from the free-throw line. But he couldn’t carry the offense alone, and McFarland couldn’t cash in on the mistake-prone Eagles.
“On offense, we felt we were getting great looks at the rim, but a lot of them were not falling. In the second half, offensively we couldn't generate points and our defensive rotations weren't in sync like they were in the first half,” McFarland head coach Jeff Meinholdt said. “We got away from our defensive principles and that led to some easy baskets by Jefferson.”
Dadon Gillen scored 12 for the Spartans. Meinholdt said it was not a good shooting night for McFarland, with senior Pete Pavelec adding five points, and senior Blake Kes having just two.
“You would think that as much time as we spend in practice shooting, that our shooting percentages would be off the charts. It hasn't been the case the past two games and that needs to improve,” Meinholdt said. “As a coaching staff, we feel we were generating wide open looks in the paint and from the 3-point line. We just need guys to step up and start hitting shots consistently.”
Jefferson’s Haygen Miller had a strong night with 25 points, including four shots from the arc. The Eagles connected on nine 3-pointers and McFarland made just three.
McFarland plays at Big Foot on Tuesday, Feb. 2, with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Edgerton 64
McFarland 48
With Clayton Jenny averaging better than 28 points per game for Edgerton, the McFarland High School boys’ basketball team knew it would have difficulty trying to keep him under control when the two teams met Jan. 19.
Jenny ended with 27 points, but Meinholdt said other problems needed to be fixed after the visiting Spartans lost 64-48.
“With any team's high scorer, we just try to limit his touches on offense and force him to shoot tough, contested shots. Against Edgerton, we lacked help on him when his defender got hung up on a screen or when he drove to the basket,” Meinholdt said. “Our lack of communication hurt us and he got his points.”
Edgerton jumped out to a 33-24 halftime lead and then pulled away further in the second half by outscoring the Spartans 31-24. Meinholdt said McFarland was doomed by poor shot selection and poor shooting.
“We shot contested shots when we should have been looking for a better one at times,” he said. “We missed a ton of shots in the lane that we should be making. Our field goal percentage was very low, which isn't going to win very many games against great competition.”
McFarland’s senior core did most of the scoring, with Werwinski getting 12 points, Kes, 11 and Pavelec, 10.
Konner Knauf also reached double figures for the Crimson Tide with 12 points.
Meinholdt said the Spartans beat themselves with silly mistakes, defensive breakdowns and poor shot selection. He knows the team is capable of reducing mistakes and playing better at both ends of the floor.
“We just have to put that complete game together,” he said. “On a positive note, our guys continue to make the most of what we have and work extremely hard in practice to improve each day. They're a great group of young men who are coachable and our coaching staff enjoys every minute we get to spend with them.”
