McFarland's volleyball team breezed by visiting Turner 25-6, 25-8, 25-6 in its final Rock Valley Conference game on Tuesday.
Senior middle hitter Katie Hildebrandt and junior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp each had nine kills and two blocks to lead the Spartans (9-2, 7-1 RVC).
Junior setter Maddy Fortune registered 29 assists, senior defensive specialist Alexcia Johnson served five aces and senior outside hitter Nina Crull totaled nine digs.
McFarland's 7-1 Rock Valley Conference record was second-best in the conference. The Spartans' only loss came to Whitewater on March 25. On Tuesday, Whitewater defeated Clinton 3-0 to wrap up an 8-0 league record.
McFarland will head to regionals on Saturday against Monona Grove and Stoughton. McFarland beat Monona Grove earlier this season.
