The Village of McFarland, through the Village Board, Village Staff, members of boards, commissions, and committees are committed to advancing racial equity, social justice, diversity, and inclusion within our community and encouraging all residents to do the same.
Membership of the subcommittee will be made up entirely of residents of the Village of McFarland. Prospective members shall be appointed by the Village President subject to confirmation by the Village Board. Additionally, the Village President shall appoint the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the DEI Subcommittee subject to confirmation by the Village Board. Total membership of the subcommittee shall not exceed nine individuals.
If you are interested in being a part of this subcommittee, apply by sending a letter of interest to village.administration@mcfarland.wi.us. This can be as simple as an email outlining your background and skills. Applications are due by Oct. 16.
The full resolution passed by the McFarland Village Board can be read on the Village website: www.mcfarland.wi.us/news.
