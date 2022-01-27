McFarland boys hockey wins against DeForest, loses to Beaver Dam

The McFarland boys hockey team could not overcome a 4-1 deficit, losing 6-4 to Beaver Dam on Friday, Jan. 21.
Brady Shaw, Connor Strasser and Boston Damon each scored a goal for Beaver Dam (12-5), giving the Golden Beavers a 3-0 lead after the first period. Hayden Statz put Beaver Dam up 4-0 with a goal in the second period.
The Spartans got on the board with a power-play goal, scored by junior forward Payton Hauge and assisted by sophomore forward Drew Snyder.
In the third period, Synder cut the lead to 4-2 with a goal, assisted by senior forward Alexander Gabrielse and freshman forward Ty Paulios. Hauge helped the Spartans close the gap to one goal, scoring off an assist from junior forward Caleb DeChambeau.
But Boston Damon put Beaver Dam up 5-3 with a goal. The Spartans came right back with another goal from senior forward Simeon Pommerening, assisted by junior defensemen Tegan O’Brien, to bring the score to 5-4 for McFarland.
With the Spartans (8-8) pulling their goalie for an extra man on the ice, Beaver Dam scored late to give the Golden Beavers a 6-4 victory. McFarland senior goalie Jaden Devous recorded 31 saves.
Beaver Dam 6, McFarland 4
Beaver Dam 3 1 2 — 6
McFarland 0 1 3 — 4
1st period
B- Brady Shaw (PP), (Eli Uttech), 10:28. B- Connor Strasser (Boston Damon, Gavin Hearley), 12:39. B- Boston Damon (Connor Strasser), 13:06.
2nd period
B- Hayden Statz (PP), (Brady Shaw, Bradyn Strachota), 5:30. M- Payton Hauge (PP), (Drew Snyder), 10:44.
3rd period
M- Drew Snyder (Alexander Gabrielse, Ty Paulios), 2:07. M- Payton Hauge (Caleb DeChambeau), 10:53. B- Boston Damon (Gavin Hearley), 12:18. M- Simeon Pommerening (Tegan O’Brien), 14:08. B- Gavin Hearley, 16:59.
McFarland 6, DeForest 2
McFarland senior forward Aiden Gabrielse scored two goals and added an assist on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in a McFarland 6-2 win over DeForest.
Junior forward Payton Hauge scored for McFarland in the first period, assisted by junior defenseman Tegan O’Brien. Junior forward Paul Morris put McFarland up 2-0, assisted by Hauge and junior forward Caleb DeChambeau. Gabrielse scored his first goal, making the score 3-0, assisted by DeChambeau and Hauge.
In the second period, sophomore forward Mason Pommerening scored, assisted by DeChambeau. Senior forward Simeon Pommerening put McFarland up 5-0, assisted by Gabrielse. Gabrielse scored the sixth goal for McFarland on a power play, assisted by sophomore forward Drew Snyder and freshman forward Ty Paulios.
DeForest (4-7-1) added two goals in third period, but it was too little, too late and McFarland hung on for the 6-2 victory. McFarland senior goalie Jaden Devous recorded 29 saves.
McFarland 6, DeForest 2
McFarland 3 3 0 — 6
DeForest 0 0 0 — 2
1st period
M- Payton Hauge (Tegan O’Brien), 1:14. M- Paul Morris (Caleb DeChambeau, Payton Hauge), 7:34. M- Aiden Gabrielse (Caleb DeChambeau, Payton Hauge), 14:14.
2nd period
M- Mason Pommerening (Caleb DeChambeau), 6:41. M- Simeon Pommerening (Aiden Gabrielse), 8:04. M- Aiden Gabrielse (PP) (Drew Snyder, Ty Paulios), 9:54.
3rd period
D- Preston Nichols (Alex Rashid), 4:52. D- Bobby Shaw, 16:56.