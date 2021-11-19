McFarland Lions fundraise for police department fundraisers

Lioness/Lion Pat Zapp and McFarland Police Officer Sydney Peterson show some of the items donated by the McFarland Lioness/Lions Club for the department’s drive to support Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS).
The McFarland Lioness/Lions Club supported the McFarland Police Department in a couple of ways in November. Club members brought donations to their November meeting for the McFarland Police Department sponsored drive to support Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS). Some of the donations will be retained for victims in immediate need in the McFarland community. In addition, the Club made its annual donation to the Shop with a Cop program.
Our Lioness/Lions Club is also joining volunteers from other McFarland Community groups to collect donations at the McFarland Pick n Save for the National Turkey Federation-Wisconsin Mad City Gobbler’s food drive to help the McFarland Food Pantry provide turkeys, hams and meal ingredients during the Thanksgiving and Winter holiday season.
Regretfully, the McFarland Lioness/Lions Club had to cancel two of their major fundraisers, the Annual Holiday Auction due to COVID-19 concerns and their annual poinsettia sale due to a crop failure. They look forward to participating in a bake and craft sale at the Winter Wonderland vendor sale at the McFarland High School on December 4. Please come out to support them as well as the other vendors at the High School so that the McFarland Lioness/Lions can continue to support the many local organizations that they have in the past.
The McFarland Lioness/Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month (except July and August) at the Maple Tree in McFarland. Options for attending through Zoom are available. The club fundraises for a wide variety of local charities and organizations to give back to the community, and includes social activities as well.