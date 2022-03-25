 Skip to main content
March 24 College News

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Cottage Grove

Amelia McDermott, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Madison

Benjamin Blazel, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

Charles Collinge, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Clara Finger, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Patricija Freiberga, Freshman, College of Sci and Engineering

Luc Fuller, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

Lily Winslow, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

McFarland

Ryan Allen, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Maeve Christlieb, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Carson Eccles, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Emily Hanson, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Madelyn Johnson, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Sophia Paschke, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Rosalyn Phetteplace, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Kendra Wendt, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Monona

Tierney Lofgren, Junior, School of Nursing

UW-La Crosse

The following students earned their degrees from UW-La Crosse after finishing the fall 2021 semester.

Cottage Grove

Ryan Butteris, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major

Jarrett Maier, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major

Hannah Olson, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology Major, Highest Honors

Sara Paulson, Bachelor of Science, Sociology Major, Highest Honors

Kylie Reuter, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major

Alison Stangler, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major, Highest Honors

Madison

Maddie Massmann, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major

Bo Pugh, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major

Olivia Seger, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major

McFarland

Megan Kalish, Master of Science in Education, Reading

Nathan Jostad, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major

Kacey Mortenson, Bachelor of Science, Art Major, Highest Honors

Monona

Elizabeth Ebert, Master of Science in Education, Reading

Alex Ritcher, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Major, Honors

St. Norbert College

The following students have been named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.

Cottage Grove

Reagan Engels

Madison

Daniel Scaife

Marquise Weatherall

McFarland

Brooklyn Basche

Erin Eggers

Jonah Pribbenow

