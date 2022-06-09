June 9 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Wednesday, June 15: Paint your Pet
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department is hosting a paint night on June 15 from 6-8:30 p.m. at bb Jacks, 1609 Landmark Drive. Supplies are included, preregistration needed, and participants must send a high quality pet photo in advance.
Saturday, June 11: Toddler Story Time
The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library are hosting a Toddler Story Time on Saturday, June 11 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Glacial Drumlin School garden at 801 Damascus Trail. Families will listen to garden themed stories read by Taylor Prairie 4K teachers, create seed starter pots and explore the garden.
Tuesday, June 14: Comedy in the garden
Doundrins Distilling will hold a comedy show on June 15 from 7-9 p.m. at 300 Progress Drive.
Thursday, June 16: Music in the Grove
The Music in the Grove concert series, hosted by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department, continues on Thursday, June 16 at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road from 6-7:30 p.m. Birddog Blues will perform.
Thursday, June 16: Farmers Market
Drumlin Reserve will host a bi-weekly outdoor farmers market at 139 E. Reynolds Street. The market will run every other Thursday from June 2 to Oct. 6, from 3:30-6 p.m.
June 16-19: Firemen’s Festival
The 91-annual Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival will run from Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19 at Firemen’s Park, 200 Grove Street. Festival kicks off Thursday with carnival rides and music from Birddog Blues from 6-7:30 p.m. On Friday, June 17 there will be carnival rides, live music from King Sies Fries and Shotgun Jane, and a Home Talent Baseball game. On Saturday, June 18, the annual Hot 2 Trot fundraising 5K run starts at 7 a.m., with a parade at 11:30 a.m., a bean bag tournament at 1 p.m., followed by Home Talent Baseball, live music and concessions. On Sunday, June 19, the Lions Club pancake breakfast runs 7:30-11:30 a.m., followed by horse and tractor pulls.
Monona
Thursday, June 9: Sounds of Summer
The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will continue on Thursday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Crossing Park on Inland Way.
Friday, June 10: Donut and Coffee pop-up
Free Bikes 4 Kidz, a local nonprofit, will hold a pop-up event on Friday, June 10 from 7-9:30 a.m. at the intersection of the Monona Lake Loop and the Cap City Trail near Waunona Way off John Nolen Drive. The event includes free donuts and coffee, and free safety checks.
Friday, June 10: Party in the Park
The Monona Parks and Recreation department will hold a “Party in the Park” at Bridge Road Park, 6200 Bridge Road, on June 10 from 5-8 p.m. Event includes music from DJ- Night Nice, drinks, music, games and activities.
June 10-July 15: Friday Fun Days
The Monona Community Pool is holding Friday Fun Days on June 10, June 17, July 1, July 8 and July 15 this summer, from 12:30-3 p.m. Staff will plan water games, activities for children of all ages, and allow participants to bring their own floaties.
Saturday, June 11: Summer Reading Kickoff
The Monona Public Library is hosting a Summer Reading Program Launch event on Saturday, June 11 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the library greenspace on Schluter Road. The event will include a live animal show and outdoor water outdoor water games with a foam machine and sprinkler.
Sunday, June 12: Music on the Lake
The East Side Club’s summer music concert series continues Sunday, June 12 at 4 p.m., 3735 Monona Drive. Panchromatic Steel will perform.
Wednesday, June 15: San Damiano Walking Tour
The Monona parks and recreation department will host weekly walking tours of the San Damiano property from 1-2 p.m. until mid-June. The tours will cover the property and the inside of the Frank Allis House, discussing the history of the property, recent changes and updates on the planning process. Pre-registration required, limit 10 participants.
Thursday, June 16: Biergarten at the Beach
There will be beer, live music and community at Schluter Park on Thursday, June 16 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Biergartens at the Beach, hosted by the Monona Parks and Recreation department. Alyssia Dominguez will perform at 4511 Winnequah Road.
Thursday, June 16: Music on the Lake
The East Side Club’s summer concert series continues June 16 at 5:30 p.m. at 3735 Monona Drive with music by Kelsey Miles and her 9-piece band.
Thursday, June 16: Ice cream social
There will be an ice cream social and live music show on June 16 at Winnequah Park, on Nichols Road, from 1-3:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18: Loop the Lake
The 10th annual Loop The Lake bike ride is Saturday, June 18, to benefit the Clean Lakes Alliance. The 12 mile in-person ride runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. will start and end at Olbrich Park, 3527 Atwood Avenue. Participants can also participate in the event virtually, choosing their own course riding, walking, running or paddling.
McFarland
Thursday, June 9: Farmers Market
The weekly McFarland Farmers Market will be held on Thursday nights at the Pick N Save parking lot, 5709 U.S. Highway 51, from 2-6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15: Food Cart Frenzy
The McFarland Lions Club is holding a monthly Food Cart Frenzy on the third Wednesday of the month, where area food carts visit Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street. Participants can enjoy dinner on June 15 from 5-7 p.m. and share community.
Saturday, June 11: Bands by the Boardwalk
A newly-created summer concert series in McFarland kicks off on June 11, from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane. Event includes live music, beer and food for sale. The series is hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, McFarland House Cafe and Karben4 Brewing.
Saturday, June 18: Bands by the Boardwalk
The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new summer concert series every Saturday from June 11 to Sept. 17, with live music, food and drinks. The next concert will be June 18 from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane. Music at 1 p.m. from Ebb Trio and 3 p.m. from Tim O’Grady Jr.