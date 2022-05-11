 Skip to main content
McFarland Cemetery Association seeks volunteers for cemetery care ahead of Memorial Day

The McFarland Cemetery Association is looking for volunteers to help with a community project. We are taking on a project of cleaning all of the headstones in both the Broadhead Street and Holscher Rd Cemeteries. We have joined forces with the McFarland American Legion Post 534 and will be starting with all of the graves for our over 140 Veterans with the hopes of getting them done first before Memorial Day. We will then continue with the rest of the headstones in both cemeteries. It is a delicate process of using the right types of brushes and chemicals so that the stones do not get damaged. We have some buried that were born in the 1700’s and some are from the Civil War. Once we are done cleaning all of the headstones we will be moving onto straightening, leveling and repairing some of the headstones. This will be a lengthy process and we will need many volunteers including members of the community and local organizations to help.

The McFarland cemeteries are running out of space for burials with only three remaining spaces in both cemeteries for residents to be buried. There are approximately 33 Columbarium Niches available to hold Urns. As McFarland has been growing, we have not added any future area for cemeteries for local burials. The Cemetery Association will be working on this need with the Village of McFarland to address this much needed land for a future cemetery location. The McFarland Cemetery Association is not for profit unlike some other cemeteries and donations to keep up with maintenance are appreciated. We also are in need of additional volunteers to serve on the cemetery board to keep our mission moving forward.

To volunteer, make a donation or for columbarium inquiries please contact Michael Brennan with the McFarland Cemetery Association at 608-220-7112.

