The McFarland High School girls’ basketball team played a tough Onalaska team Saturday Feb. 6 and had a difficult time keeping the team’s leading scorer, Olivia Gamoke, under control.
Gamoke, who has signed to play women’s college basketball at NCAA Division II University of Sioux Falls, scored 26 points with six rebounds and four steals as the Hilltoppers knocked off the Spartans, 66-46.
Onalaska, which entered the game with a 12-3 record and undefeated in seven Mississippi Valley Conference contests, jumped out to a 31-18 lead at halftime and then outscored McFarland, 35-28 in the second half. Five foot 11 freshman Teagan Mallegni had another good game for the Spartans with 16 points and three rebounds, and senior Katie Hildebrandt pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Senior Lindsey Lonigro hit three shots from the 3-point line for nine points. Freshman Ava Dean scored just two points, but had four rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Onalaska’s Ava Smith had 12 points and her teammate, Devyn Schmeling had seven assists. The Hilltoppers hit 8 of 16 shots from the 3-point line including three by Gamoke and two from Smith. The Spartans open the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 2 tournament Friday Feb. 12 against Sun Prairie at Sauk Prairie High School. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
