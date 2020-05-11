Michael Moderski, president and CEO of McFarland State Bank, has been appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to serve on the Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt.
The task force is charged with addressing the growing student debt crisis in the state of Wisconsin.
“We need to address college affordability and ensure that a great education doesn't come at the cost of decades of crippling debt,” Evers said. “I’m looking forward to hearing more about the work of our task force on what we can do at the state level to make sure we're helping Wisconsin borrowers reduce their student debt and improve their financial capability.”
As president and CEO of McFarland State Bank, now merging with Oregon Community Bank, Moderski provides strategic leadership for the company by working with the board of directors and other management to establish and deliver results on long-term goals, opportunities and strategies.
He has 28 years of experience in financial institution oversight and management, beginning as an associate national bank examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, where he performed comprehensive examinations of nationally chartered banks from $10 million community banks to multibillion dollar multinational affiliates.
Moderski joined the financial institution side, taking on key roles in the asset liability departments of several Midwestern banks before being named senior vice president, chief financial officer of First Federal Bankshares (Vantus Bank) in 2006. He was responsible for the overall finance, accounting, and treasury functions of its holding company, bank and subsidiary companies.
In 2009, he joined McFarland State Bank as vice president/CFO, where he was responsible for the overall finance, accounting and treasury functions for the holding company, bank and subsidiary companies as well as the bank’s investment portfolio. He was named president and COO in 2017, and in that role, he guided the company’s and its senior leadership team in a high-touch, high-tech strategy, championing several key initiatives including the adoption of interactive teller machines, construction of a new branch location, expansion into the west side of Dane County with a loan production center, as well as implementation of a number of operational technologies and systems. With his wife, Susan, he lives in McFarland and is actively involved in numerous community groups and events.
