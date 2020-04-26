Eleven new supervisors were sworn into office in April as members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors. Another 26 were sworn in after being re-elected in the April 7 election.
Blaire Adkins, District 16, and Sarah Smith, District 24, were among the new members. The local residents won races after the incumbents elected not to seek another term.
Incumbent Supervisors Patrick Miles, McFarland, and Melissa Ratcliff, Cottage Grove, were among the 26 sworn in for another term.
At the organizational meeting held virtually due to the coronavirus safer-at-home order, supervisors unanimously elected Analiese Eicher, District 3, to lead them through the next two years.
This new board not only represents a large change in members but also makes history in the gender, age and diversity of its members.
For the first time, women make up the majority of the Dane County Board – representing 20 of the 37 seats.
The new board is one of the youngest in Dane County’s history. With the 2020-22 term, there are now six supervisors who are people of color.
The first regular meeting of the new County Board will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7.
