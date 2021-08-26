Mask protocol, other COVID-19 rules announced for McFarland athletics

Attendees, coaches and benched players at indoor McFarland sporting events will be required to wear masks for the foreseeable future, the school district said Aug. 17.
Masks will not be required for those actively competing in the game or competition.
In the event that a spectator is not masked, and chooses not to wear one, they would be asked to leave the premises.
“Spectators attending inside co-curricular events will be required to wear a mask,” Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson said. “If a person comes in and they don’t have a mask, we will have masks available for them. If they refuse to put one on, we will ask them not to attend the event.”
For outdoor events, there will be no mask requirements.
“Right now, we’re not requiring masks be worn at recess or outdoor events, so we’re doing the same for co-curriculars,” Anderson said.
The district will not put a limit on the number of spectators allowed at sporting events this year and indoor concessions will be allowed, though food must be eaten outside of the gym or pool area.
When traveling to other schools for competition, spectators and athletes will be expected to follow the COVID-19 protocols of the school they are visiting.
“If it’s an away event, we are going to follow the protocols of the home school we go to,” said Anderson. “When competitors and spectators from other school districts come to us, they will follow our COVID-19 protocols.”
At practices, coaches and athletes will not need to wear a mask, whether indoors or outdoors, but the practice will be restricted to coaches and team members only.
Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the district’s COVID-19 protocols are encouraged to contact Anderson at andersw@mcfsd.org.