All Memorial Days are significant, as we honor those sacrificed for our freedom. This coming Memorial Day weekend holds extra significance as we dedicate the Dane County Veterans Monument on Saturday, May 23, at 11 a.m.
The monument honors all veterans – and specifically lists all from Dane County who were killed in action.
For the next month, I will write articles that illuminate the contributions of our veterans and offer insight to their courage, bravery and devotion to duty.
This week, we highlight the Normandy invasion. The greatest amphibious invasion of all time was scheduled for June 5, 1944. Bad weather caused Dwight D. Eisenhower (supreme commander of allied forces) to postpone the invasion until June 6. The invasion started with Eisenhower’s order: “Okay … we’ll go.” Members of the 82nd and 101st Airborne were dropped into Normandy in the early hours of June 6. Their task included securing inland bridges.
As with all military operations, not everything went as planned, as intense German anti-aircraft fire broke up the airborne formations, scattering paratroopers as they jumped into the darkness. The consequences of this caused confusion on the part of the Germans as they could not pinpoint the allies’ objectives.
A major goal of the airborne troops centered on slowing and/or stopping German reinforcements from reaching our troops, who would be landing on the beaches at first light. Operations went better than expected on Utah Beach, as most objectives were met at mid-afternoon. Omaha Beach was another story. Sixty-seven machine guns raked the beach, decimating the first waves of troops. Inside their bunkers, German 88s laid down murderous crossfire. Forward observers directed fire from the inland German guns with devastating accuracy. General Bradley nearly called off the Omaha Beach attack, upon hearing the early battle reports.
After a postponement in the Omaha Beach offensive, subsequent waves of troops found evidence of the tenacious fighting of the first waves, as results of their successes became evident.
The most strategic point of Omaha Beach was Point du Hoc. Heavy guns from the Point had an arc of fire that could have jeopardized the Omaha and Utah Beach invasions. Army Rangers scaled the cliffs of Point du Hoc, enduring German small arms fire and having grenades dropped on them. After securing the Point, the Rangers found that their guns had been moved 1,000 meters inland, where they were destroyed with thermite grenades.
The allies accomplished their objectives with fewer casualties than expected, yet 2,400 lost their lives in the invasion.
Many of those killed are buried in the American Cemetery in Normandy. Each cross and Star of David represents an American who sacrificed his/her life. In March, my father and I had the opportunity to visit Normandy, to pay our respect to the fallen, and to imagine June 6, 1944, sixty-five years earlier.
My father, a veteran of the Korean War, was joined by a group of other veterans. They were asked to lay a wreath at the memorial, an honor for him, and an honor for me as a civilian observer.
God bless our veterans, and those currently serving. Next week we’ll look at the Bataan Death March.
