McFarland girls tennis defeated by Monona Grove, Watertown

Monona Grove defeated McFarland 5-2 on Thursday, Sept. 30.
McFarland earned two wins with Laura Maudlin defeating Eliza Martin (6-2, 1-6, 6-2) at No. 1 singles. Bailee Judd and Emily Roe won (6-2, 6-1) against Leah Plourd and Bella Nuon at No. 3 doubles.
Monona Grove earned victories with Mary Clark defeating Anita Liu (6-1, 6-3) at No. 2 singles. Ava Lee defeated Kylie Meinholdt (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 singles. No. 4 singles was won by Riley Perkins (6-1, 6-0) against Colby Spangler.
No. 1 doubles was won by Kate Walsh and Marissa Light (6-1, 6-4) against Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn. Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence defeated Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt (6-3, 6-3) at No. 2 doubles.
Watertown 4
McFarland 3
McFarland earned three wins, but lost to Watertown on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Laura Maudlin won (6-4, 6-2) at No. 1 singles against Danielle Krakow. Anita Liu defeated Addison Kuenzi (6-1, 7-5) at No. 2 singles. Bailee Judd and Emily Roe claimed No. 3 doubles (7-5, 6-3) against Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke.
Wins for Watertown came at No. 3 doubles as Lily Oiler defeated Kylie Meinholdt (6-4, 6-3) and No. 4 doubles with Rylee Bilgrien winning (6-3, 6-0) against Colby Spangler.
Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck won (6-2, 6-3) over Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn at No. 1 doubles. No. 2 doubles was won by Madison Peters and Riley Quinn (6-3, 6-1) against Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt.