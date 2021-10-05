You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MCFARLAND GIRLS TENNIS

McFarland girls tennis defeated by Monona Grove, Watertown

  • 1 min to read

Monona Grove defeated McFarland 5-2 on Thursday, Sept. 30.

McFarland earned two wins with Laura Maudlin defeating Eliza Martin (6-2, 1-6, 6-2) at No. 1 singles. Bailee Judd and Emily Roe won (6-2, 6-1) against Leah Plourd and Bella Nuon at No. 3 doubles.

Monona Grove earned victories with Mary Clark defeating Anita Liu (6-1, 6-3) at No. 2 singles. Ava Lee defeated Kylie Meinholdt (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 singles. No. 4 singles was won by Riley Perkins (6-1, 6-0) against Colby Spangler.

No. 1 doubles was won by Kate Walsh and Marissa Light (6-1, 6-4) against Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn. Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence defeated Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt (6-3, 6-3) at No. 2 doubles.

Watertown 4

McFarland 3

McFarland earned three wins, but lost to Watertown on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Laura Maudlin won (6-4, 6-2) at No. 1 singles against Danielle Krakow. Anita Liu defeated Addison Kuenzi (6-1, 7-5) at No. 2 singles. Bailee Judd and Emily Roe claimed No. 3 doubles (7-5, 6-3) against Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke.

Wins for Watertown came at No. 3 doubles as Lily Oiler defeated Kylie Meinholdt (6-4, 6-3) and No. 4 doubles with Rylee Bilgrien winning (6-3, 6-0) against Colby Spangler.

Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck won (6-2, 6-3) over Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn at No. 1 doubles. No. 2 doubles was won by Madison Peters and Riley Quinn (6-3, 6-1) against Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt.

Tags

Recommended for you