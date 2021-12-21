Dec. 23-30 Senior News

Monona Senior Center
Important Notice: Face masks are required in the Center.
For more information on the Monona Senior Center, visit http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center, listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona, visit http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter or call 608-222-3415.
The Senior Center will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday Dec. 31 for the holiday season.
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.: The Craft Market is open with original handmade items for sale. If you have not finished your holiday shopping, stop in for hand-made, original items!
Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. –Mind Body Medicine: The New Science of Optimal Health - A Weekly Series brought to you by Great Courses. A self-paced experience to explore and examine tools and strategies for Optimal Wellness. The group will watch a short video and discuss. Call 608-222-3415 to sign up, and attend all the free sessions you are able to.
Monday, Dec. 27 12 p.m. - Adult Coloring: Join us for a relaxing, self-paced, creative time. We provide all the books, templates and colors. No need to register, just come on in.
If you enjoy receiving the Monona Senior Connection (our monthly printed newsletter) through the mail, now is the time to renew your membership to the Friends of the Monona Senior Center. Call 608-222-3415 for details or check out the bottom of page three of your current newsletter for the form .
McFarland Senior Outreach
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. join McFarland Senior Outreach for senior meals at the McFarland Municipal Center. Adults over the age of 60 are invited to join. Limited seating is available, so reservations are required. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from the meal site is available upon request.
Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Mah Jongg at the McFarland Municipal Center. Drop in only, no registration needed. Contact Elaine Gundlach at 608-838-6959 with questions. Tiles are provided. Open to new or experienced players. Face masks required.
Friday, Dec. 24 and 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Carolers Croon Holiday Tunes for Seniors. Tune in for a special recording of festive holiday revelry with the McFarland High School BlueNotes Choir. These talented music-makers will offer up a variety of holiday musical selections, both traditional and new to lift your spirits and bring good cheer to your home. Tune in at TDS cable channel 1009, Spectrum cable channel 982, or online at www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com.
McFarland Senior Outreach will be closed on Dec. 23, 24 and 31.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
The Colonial Club is answering the phones, 608-837-4611, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday to Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can also leave a message and your call will be returned.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Dec. 23 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 24 – Closed for Christmas Eve Holiday.
Monday, Dec. 27 –Closed for Christmas Holiday.
Tuesday, Dec. 28- GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29 –Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.,
As winter approaches, a reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m.