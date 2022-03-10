 Skip to main content
March 10 Upcoming Events Calendar

Upcoming Calendar
Canva

Cottage Grove

Friday, March 11: Fish Fry

The Knights of Columbus are hosting a drive-through fish fry on Friday, March 11 from 4:30-7 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 434 N. Main Street.

Saturday, March 12: Corned Beef and Cabbage Lunch

The Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual Corned Beef and Cabbage lunch on Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire station, 4030 Highway N. It’s a drive-through meal, and proceeds go to the fire department.

Monday, March 14: Blood drive

The Cottage Grove Lions Club is hosting a blood drive on March 14 from 1-6 p.m. at Flynn Hall on W. Reynolds Street.

Tuesday, March 15: Cookie decorating

The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department is hosting a cookie-decorating class on March 15 at 6 p.m. at Oakstone Recreational, 304 Commerce Parkway.

Tuesday, March 15: “Stories that Shaped the Badger State”

The Cottage Grove Area Historical Society is hosting a presentation by speaker Dennis McCann about “Stories that shaped the Badger state” on Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at Drumlin Residences, 107 E. Reynolds Street. The speaker will discuss significant figures and stories in Wisconsin history, like the Black Hawk War, campus protests and smuggling.

Tuesday, March 15: Estate Planning workshop

The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library are hosting an estate planning workshop on March 15 at noon over Zoom.

Monona

Sunday, March 13: Documentary Screening

The Monona Public Library is hosting a screening of a documentary called “Justified Journey,” telling the story of Dr. Alex Gee’s journey through his own ancestry. The screening is Saturday, March 13 at 2 p.m. at the library, 1000 Nichols Road.

Sunday, March 13: Dean House tours

The historic Nathaniel & Harriet Dean House museum, 4718 Monona Dr., will be open for tours on Sunday, March 13 the from 2-4 p.m.

Friday, March 18: Fish Fry

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School and Church will hold a drive-through fish fry on Friday, March 18 at 4913 Schofield Street.

McFarland

Monday, March 14: Pi Day

The McFarland Senior Outreach department will be selling Pie for Pi Day on Monday, March 14 at the McFarland Municipal Center from 2-3 p.m.

Madison

Thursday, March 10: Watercolor workshop

There will be a watercolor class hosted by Our Vibrant Community community development group at Old Sugar Distillery on Madison’s east side, 931 E. Main Street, on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 12: Thrifty Market

There will be a pop-up thrift market with vintage resale at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 5-27: Spring Flower Show

Olbrich Botanical Gardens will offer its annual Spring Flower Show from March 5-27 at 3330 Atwood Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. This year’s show has a rainbow theme.

To submit events for consideration in the Upcoming section, contact Madeline Westberg at mwestberg@hngnews.com or 608-839-7352.

