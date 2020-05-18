The village of McFarland will be again flush fire hydrants to maintain the quality of the water and to ensure that the fire hydrants servicing the community are in good working condition for fire protection.
This work will take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., starting May 26 and running thru June 19.
Fire hydrant flushing can temporarily result in discolored water. If discolored water occurs in your home, run the cold water in a utility sink or your bathtub for about 20 minutes or until the water runs clear. This discoloration is not harmful and is due to sediment and iron that collects in the watermain pipes throughout the year, which is disturbed and removed by the flushing process.
Residents are reminded to check their washing machine before doing any laundry to avoid accidental discoloration of clothing. The water will be safe to use and drink.
Direct questions to the public works department at 838-7282.
