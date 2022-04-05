Old and new faces elected to McFarland School Board

The McFarland School Board sees the return of a former member, Tom Mooney, and welcomes newcomer Meghan Fessler after Tuesday's election.
Three candidates sought election for two open seats after members Arlyn Halvorson and Christine Pribbenow chose to leave their seats.
Mooney received 42.3% of the vote, and Fessler received 36.5% of the vote. Samantha Zeilenga's bid for school board fell short with 19.8% of the vote.
The results were:
Tom Mooney 1,555 (42.3%)
Meghan Fessler 1,325 (36.5%)
Samantha Zeilenga 720 (19.8%)
Mooney has lived in the district for more than 35 years and is a former educator who served 27 years as a principal in McFarland. He was previously on the school board from 2017-2020 and said he is grateful for the opportunity to revisit the role.
"I’m grateful the school district community is providing me with this opportunity to continue the work I was engaged in during my first term," Mooney said in an email. "Fortunately, the quality of the members on our School Board is exceptional, and that exceptionality will serve as a defining asset in effectively addressing the challenges the Board will be encountering in the near future."
Fessler has lived in McFarland for eight years and has two children in the district. While she works as a CPA, she volunteers in McFarland classrooms through the McFarland Equity Project.
Fessler shared in Mooney's sentiments of gratitude.
"I am just feeling super grateful, I feel very honored I received a lot of support and I feel very happy that the McFarland community supported me," Fessler said.
"It feels a little unreal, but it feels right," Fessler added.
Fessler also emphasized her desire to hear feedback from anyone that wants to give it "because that's the best way I'm going to represent the community."
