McFarland Community Food Pantry seeks co-managers
The McFarland Community Food Pantry Board is seeking to find replacements for its two volunteer Co-Manager positions. After 11 years of leading the day-to-day operations of the McFarland Community Food Pantry, the two managers are planning on stepping down. However, as a way to making the transition to new leadership as smooth and seamless as possible, the current leaders have graciously offered to stay on to help their new replacements learn the responsibilities of the position.
Over the years the McFarland Community Food Pantry has served as a “helping hand” for many people in McFarland. In just the past year (2020), the Food Pantry:
- Served 163 different McFarland households, which include 177 adults, 81 seniors and 143 children
- Distributed school supplies and school gift cards to students
- Provided holiday meals and Christmas gifts to households
- Coordinated with McFarland community organizations and volunteers to organize special events, food drives, fresh produce and monetary donations
The Food Pantry Board is interested in hearing from individuals who are creative, energetic, and committed to the Pantry’s mission of helping those struggling with food insecurity in the McFarland community. Please send a letter of interest outlining your background to Peter Morehouse, McFarland Community Food Pantry Board President, PO Box 101, McFarland, WI 53558 by Nov. 1, 2021. If you have questions regarding the positions, please contact Peter via personal messaging or at 608-658-0927.
Cottage Grove Community Book Club
The Cottage Grove Community Book Club discussion on Wednesday, November 10 will be about Lisa See’s novel “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane.” The story centers around Li-yan who lives with her family, members of the Akha indigenous hill tribe, in the remote tea mountains of China. The novel explores themes of identity, the mother-daughter bond and effects of progress. All are invited to join us at 7 p.m. at The 1855 Saloon & Grill in Cottage Grove. We will also select titles for next year’s Book Club meetings--you’re invited to join us and suggest good reads for the group. For December 8, we’re reading “The Japanese Lover” by Isabel Allende. The Book Club is sponsored by Friends of the Cottage Grove Community Library. More information is available at libraryfriendscgwi.org
“Have a beer with Bill”
Monona area colleagues and friends are getting together with Bill Cairns at noon on Oct. 28 at the Boulder Brew House, 950 Kimball Ln., Verona. Bill’s friends know the difficulties and heath challenges he has faced, and decided to have a party while we are all still able to participate. Bill coached a number of Monona Grove athletic teams starting in the eighties with football, basketball, track, and finally as head coach of Varsity golf. If you would like to revisit some memories with Coach Bill, plan to drop in at the Boulder Brew House at noon on Thursday, Oct. 28. RSVP to prrush@aol.com.
Veterans Day
The McFarland American Legion will hold several events in early November to honor veterans.
The McFarland American Legion Post 534 is holding a breakfast and ceremony to honor World War II veterans on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Legion on Burma Road in McFarland. All veterans will receive free breakfast that morning.
Following the breakfast, there will be a ceremony honoring World War II veterans at 12:30 p.m. World War II veterans should contact Dale Sankey at 608-395-5942 to participate.
The Legion will also will host an exhibit honoring Vietnam War veterans from Nov. 9-14 at the Legion from 2-7 p.m. The Vietnam War traveling wall is a display of photos of all fallen soldiers. The exhibit will be set up all week, and will be open to the public for viewing during the open hours.
Veterans Day is celebrated each year on Nov. 11.
Free Bikes 4 Kids donations
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison will be hosting its final bike donation drive for
the year on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bikes can be dropped off at donation stations set up around the Madison area. Locations are still being established but some include: Delta Beer Lab (167 E. Badger Road, Madison), Monona Fire Department (1011 Nichols Road, Monona), and Lexus of Madison (8000 Airport Road, Middleton).
The organization seeks gently used bicycles of all shapes and sizes in the fall and then refurbishes them in winter with the help of paid mechanics and volunteers. The bike giveaways occur in April and May each year. Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison gives the bikes to other nonprofit organizations and schools that do the vetting to ensure that the recipients are low income and diverse communities in Dane County.