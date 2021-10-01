McFarland Legion honors veterans in November events

The McFarland American Legion will hold several events in early November to honor veterans.
The McFarland American Legion Post 534 is holding a breakfast and ceremony to honor World War II veterans on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Legion on Burma Road in McFarland. All veterans will receive free breakfast that morning.
Following the breakfast, there will be a ceremony honoring World War II veterans at 12:30 p.m. World War II veterans should contact Dale Sankey at 608-395-5942 to participate.
The Legion will also will host an exhibit honoring Vietnam War veterans from Nov. 9-14 at the Legion from 2-7 p.m. The Vietnam War traveling wall is a display of photos of all fallen soldiers. The exhibit will be set up all week, and will be open to the public for viewing during the open hours.
Veterans Day is celebrated each year on Nov. 11.