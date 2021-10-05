Monona Grove girls golf eighth at sectionals, Megan Gates 43rd at sectionals

Senior Megan Gates of McFarland watches a chip shot at the Madison Memorial Regional. Gates qualified for sectionals after shooting a 99.
At Foxboro Golf Course, the Monona Grove girls golf team failed to qualify for state finishing in eighth on Monday, Oct. 4.
Senior Alex Hayes finished in 28th, shooting a 95. In 36th place, freshman Lauren Reed carded a 100. Sophomore Josie Gennerman shot a 110, finishing in 44th.
Senior Kaylee Powers ended the round in 46th, scoring a 114. Senior Grace Westberg shot a 121, placing in 48th place.
For McFarland, senior Megan Gates shot a 108, finishing her round in 43rd place.
Team scores: Middleton 319, Waunakee 321, Oregon 339, Sun Prairie 354, Reedsburg Area 360, Verona Area 399, Mount Horeb 405, Monona Grove 419.
Odana Hills Regional
Both McFarland and Monona Grove girls golf competed at Odana Hills Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for the Madison Memorial regional, with Monona Grove advancing to sectionals and McFarland senior Megan Gates advancing as an individual qualifier.
Team scores: Oregon 340, Verona Area 387, Mount Horeb 391, Monona Grove 393, Madison Memorial 413, McFarland 423, Stoughton 445.
Monona Grove
For the first time in his four years coaching golf at Monona Grove, Coach Matt Andringa gets to see the Silver Eagles qualify for the sectionals.
“It’s been a year where I’ve had to make tough decisions, in past years I haven’t had to do that, so it’s a different set of problems, but they’re good problems to have when you got at least that much consistency...so it’s been nice,” said Andringa.
Senior Alex Hayes finished third overall with an 85 after 18 holes. Freshman Lauren Reed finished 14th overall after carding a 98.
“We were about nine deep this year where yes, Alex and Lauren, have set themselves apart, but Josie, our sophomore has been really solid all year. Then we have six other girls that was hard to make these decisions at the end of the year because we had such high quality and high character kids and then they’re all playing very similar,” said Andringa.
Senior Kaylee Powers hits a shot in the fairway. Powers shot a personal best score of 102, finishing in 19th place.
Senior Kaylee Powers shot a personal best, finishing in 19th place with a 102. Sophomore Josie Gennerman tied for 26th place with a 108, and senior Grace Westberg (119) finished in 33rd place.
McFarland
Senior Megan Gates of McFarland watches a chip shot at the Madison Memorial Regional. Gates qualified for sectionals after shooting a 99.
Although McFarland did not qualify for sectionals as a team, senior Megan Gates individually qualified for the last sectional spot after shooting a 99, finishing in 15th place.
“It’s funny because they always laugh that somebody is doing well and somebody else doesn’t, and who’s turn it is to do really well, so we’re hoping they all put it together,” said McFarland head coach Chris Duerk before the meet.
Junior Brynne Bieri finished in 20th place after shooting a 104 on the round.
“She just picked up golf literally a year and a half ago... She just catches on to things quickly and she’s got the right attitude about it, not getting too frustrated or she knows she’s still learning,” said Duerk.
Senior Emily Fenrick tied for 24th after scoring a 107, junior Emily Schoeller earned a 113 to tie for 28th and junior Nikkia Kohn shot a 114 to end the round in 31st place.
“It’s like we were talking in the van on the way here, if we could each cut three to four strokes, a putt here a putt there, then we could get there. We’re that close to putting it together,” said Duerk.