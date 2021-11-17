McFarland sixth grader Claire Rattmann wins local Lions Club poster contest

Claire Rattmann, a sixth grader at Indian Mound Middle School (IMMS), was the local winner of the 2021 Lions International Peace Poster Contest, a first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition provided by the McFarland Lions Club.
Rattmann’s poster was among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 34th annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lions Club International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of bringing peace to young people everywhere.
This year’s theme, “We Are All Connected,” provided an opportunity for students to visually communicate that theme after discussing what peace looks like from the eyes of children. It encouraged young people, ages 11-13 to think about peace, creatively express what it means to them, and individually share their unique visions with the world.
“I chose the dove and olive branch to symbolize peace. The hands reaching out to the earth show we are all connected as one human race. The rainbow peace sign represents inclusivity for all people,” Rattmann said.
The winning poster was selected by a panel of judges (middle school staff and McFarland Lion members) viewing each of the 20 poster entries virtually. Judging based on originality, artistic merit and expression of the theme, “We Are All Connected”. Each entry is the work of one student, all media is accepted, except that three dimensional entries are not allowed.
Jessica Udell, last years winner, was runner-up in the voting.
In addition to Rattmann Udell, the following 18 students participated in the contest: Ava Klien, Colette Foster, Anna Kolterman, Eva VandeKieft, Gavin Wilberg, Mhairi O’Neill, Natalie Lau, Neihal Dhanoa, Sophia Oleksy, Tatum Haas, Ully Lohr, Mannat Bolla, Tala Brummer, Jayce Klein, Addelyn Hartson, Michael Weekes, Mason Gast, and Alexianna Sanders.
“These sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students have depicted the importance of connections in their peace poster entries. Our Lions Club has several service oriented projects and I’m glad our club is providing them and opportunity to share their visions,” said Jim Klubertanz, the president of the McFarland Lions Club.
Rattmann’s poster was advanced to District competition. We hope Claire’s peace poster vision of “We Are All Connected,” inspires others in her school and throughout Wisconsin. The 20 students will be recognized for their achievements at a virtual Student of the Month recognition event slated for the morning of Dec. 22 at Indian Mound Middle School.