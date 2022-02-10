McFarland boys hockey defeats Milton, Baraboo, loses to Waunakee

Four goals in the third period on Thursday, Feb. 3, helped the Spartans pull away with a 7-3 victory over Milton.
After Milton scored first, senior defenseman Chase Quelle scored off an assist from sophomore forward Drew Snyder and senior forward Aiden Gabrielse scored off an assist from senior forward Simeon Pommerening. The goals put the Spartans up 2-1 after the first period.
Simeon Pommerening then scored to make the score 3-1, assisted by Snyder and sophomore forward Mason Pommerening. Gannon Kligora of Milton (8-12, 3-9) scored twice to tie the game at 3-3 after two periods.
Snyder put the Spartans ahead for good with a goal, assisted by Quelle. Quelle assisted junior forward Caleb DeChambeau, making the lead 5-3 McFarland.
After Milton pulled their goalie for an extra player on the ice, junior forward Payton Hauge scored on an assist from Quelle. Quelle also scored on an empty net, assisted by DeChambeau, giving McFarland the 7-3 victory.
McFarland senior Jaden Devous recorded 25 saves in net.
McFarland 7, Milton 3
McFarland 2 1 4 — 7
Milton 1 2 0 — 3
1st period
M- Mason Pusateri (Gannon Kligora, Tyler Ellis), 2:14. McF- Chase Quelle (Drew Snyder), 13:42. McF- Aiden Gabrielse (Simeon Pommerening), 16:13.
2nd period
McF- Simeon Pommerening (Drew Snyder, Mason Pommerening), 7:48. M- Gannon Kligora (PP) (Tyler Ellis, Travis Johnson), 11:15. M- Gannon Kligora (Colter Thom, Owen Boll), 16:42.
3rd period
McF- Drew Snyder (Chase Quelle), 6:42. McF- Caleb DeChambeau (Chase Quelle), 7:45. McF- Payton Hauge (Chase Quelle), 14:56. McF- Chase Quelle (Caleb DeChambeau), 15:46.
Waunakee 4, McFarland 2
The McFarland boys hockey team hung around with Waunakee until two goals in third period put the Warriors on top with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
After a scoreless first period, Jordan Bavery scored twice, putting Waunakee (20-3, 12-0) up 2-0.
Sophomore forward Drew Snyder scored for McFarland to cut the deficit in half, assisted by junior forward Payton Hauge. Senior forward Aiden Gabrielse tied the game after scoring on a power play, assisted by senior forward Simeon Pommerening.
Goals from Daniel Gumley and David Emerich gave the Warriors the 4-2 victory.
Sophomore goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 31 saves.
Waunakee 4, McFarland 2
Waunakee 0 2 2 — 4
McFarland 0 2 0 — 2
2nd period
W- Jordan Bavery (PP) (Kevin Schufreider, Sully Scadden), 1:14. W- Jordan Bavery (Adrian Wagner), 1:34. M- Drew Snyder (Payton Hauge), 5:33. M- Aiden Gabrielse (PP) (Simeon Pommerening), 8:38.
3rd period
W- Daniel Gumley (Pavel Rettig), 3:38. W- David Emerich (Daniel Gumley), 13:01.
McFarland 6, Baraboo/Portage 3
In a makeup game from Jan. 13, the McFarland boys hockey team handled Baraboo/Portage with a 6-3 victory on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Sophomore forward Drew Snyder put the Spartans up 1-0 in the first period, assisted by freshman forward Ty Paulios. After a Baraboo goal, Spartan sophomore forward Jacob Stertz scored off an assist from senior defenseman Christopher Flemming.
In the second period, senior forward Simeon Pommerening stretched the lead to 3-1 with a goal. Baraboo responded with a goal before senior defenseman Chase Quelle scored on a power play, assisted by junior forward Caleb DeChambeau and sophomore forward Benjamin Bruno.
Baraboo (3-17) cut the lead to 4-3 with a goal in the third period. Pommerening scored his second for McFarland, assisted by DeChambeau and junior forward Payton Hauge. Hauge put the Spartans up 6-3 with a goal, assisted by Quelle.
In net, McFarland sophomore goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 30 saves. The Spartans went 6-1 in the month of January.
McFarland 6, Baraboo/Portage 3
Baraboo/Portage 1 1 1 — 3
McFarland 2 2 2 — 6
1st period
M- Drew Snyder (Ty Paulios), 2:46. BP- Oliver Scanlan (Landon Olson, Jordi Beale), 10:19. M- Jacob Stertz (Christopher Flemming), 13:12.
2nd period
M- Simeon Pommerening, 0:24. BP- Oliver Scanlan (Zach Huffaker), 1:11. M- Chase Quelle (PP) (Caleb DeChambeau, Benjamin Bruno), 15:15.
3rd period
BP- Peyton Sloan, 1:29. M- Simeon Pommerening (Caleb DeChambeau, Payton Hauge), 8:25. M- Payton Hauge (Chase Quelle), 15:04.