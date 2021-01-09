Freshman Teagan Mallegni scored 29 points to lead the McFarland High School girls basketball team to a 67-47 win at Baraboo Friday night.

The 5-foot-11 forward hit seven shots from 3-point land and scored 19 of her points in the first half. McFarland led 36-30 at the half but outscored the Thunderbirds 31-17 in the second half.

Senior Morgan Butler also reached double figures with 11 points and senior Lindsey Lonigro sank a couple of threes and had nine points. The Spartans made 13 3-point shots and hit 12-of-13 from the free throw line.

Maya White Eagle led Baraboo with 21 points. The victory was a great turnaround for the Spartans, who dropped their season opener Thursday night at Brodhead.

