Dane County Snowmobile Map

The Dane County snowmobile trails map for 2019-2022.

Snowmobile trails in the northwest, southwest and southeast regions of Dane County opened Wednesday at noon.

The North-central and northeast regions remain closed at this time.The northeast region meets the southeast region at I-30/I-94.

Sgt Eric Stacey from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Marine and Trail Enforcement Bureau reminds snowmobilers that the majority of snowmobile trails are located on private land. Riders must stay on designated trails.

Snowmobilers should keep in mind that trails may have uneven terrain and snow-covered icy sections. Be watchful for the potential of open water in the marshes and other waterways. Snowmobilers are reminded to review all snowmobile regulations before venturing out on the trails.

