The McFarland girls' basketball team announced its winter schedule on Monday, though the schedule is still subject to change and the Spartans are hoping to add a few more games, according to the team’s Twitter account.
According to Monday’s tweet, the team’s schedule is as follows:
Jan. 7 - at Brodhead
Jan. 12 - at Edgerton
Jan. 15 - at Jefferson
Jan. 18 - at Turner
Jan. 21 - at Clinton
Jan. 29 - at Evansville
Feb. 1 - at Jefferson
Feb. 4 - at Whitewater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.