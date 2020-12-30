The McFarland girls' basketball team announced its winter schedule on Monday, though the schedule is still subject to change and the Spartans are hoping to add a few more games, according to the team’s Twitter account.

According to Monday’s tweet, the team’s schedule is as follows:

Jan. 7 - at Brodhead

Jan. 12 - at Edgerton

Jan. 15 - at Jefferson

Jan. 18 - at Turner

Jan. 21 - at Clinton

Jan. 29 - at Evansville

Feb. 1 - at Jefferson

Feb. 4 - at Whitewater

