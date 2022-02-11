Thoughts on next projects

One of the Board’s major projects for the year was the hiring of a new superintendent. This goal was accomplished by the hiring of Mr. Aaron Tarnutzer on Monday, February 7, 2022. As I mentioned last week, Mr. Tarnutzer will start his new position on July 1, 2022. Now with this goal accomplished, the district will focus its attention on two additional goals to be completed by the end of the school year:
- The creation of the district’s five-year strategic plan
- Revising the employee handbooks.
At the beginning of the school year, a survey was sent out to all staff and community members asking for their input on two major topics:
- What qualities they would like the Board to look for in its next superintendent.
- What thoughts, ideas and input they would like the Board to consider when creating a five-year strategic plan.
The Board used this input to assist them in revising the job description for the superintendent and in reviewing each of the Board’s superintendent applicants. In creating the strategic plan, the Board felt that they wanted the new superintendent to have input into the plan’s creation since this individual would be responsible for implementing the strategic plan.
However, prior to hiring the next superintendent, the Board determined that one of the foundational goals for its strategic plan would be equity. The administrative council and I started drafting this goal or pillar. As of today, the preliminary draft of this strategic goal is almost complete and ready to be shared with the Board for their input. This topic will be one of the discussion topics on the February 21 Board meeting. At the completion of this meeting, I will revise the goal based on input from the Board. The draft goal will then be shared with the staff and community for their input into the goal. I am planning on writing my blog for February 25 on the equity goal. The input provided by the staff and community will then be used to further modify this goal and prepare a final version for the Board to review and adopt during the month of March. My goal is to have each strategic goal written on a single sheet of paper in clear, understandable language and posted on the website for everyone to view. Once the goal is approved, the administrative team will then create action plans detailing how the various parts of this goal will be accomplished and what measures or instruments will be used to determine whether or not the district is making progress on the goal. This first goal will serve as a template for how the other major strategic goals will be written, reviewed and revised. I anticipate that by the end of June the district will have adopted three to five strategic goals that will drive the district over the next five years.
The other project that we are now working on is the review and revisions of the employee staff handbooks. In my past experience, I have found it helpful to review and revise these handbooks on an annual basis. Our current employee handbooks have not had a complete review and revision for a number of years. The first step in the revision process is to carefully read each handbook to determine whether or not the current language reflects current practice and details, in plain language, the relationship between the Board, administration and staff. I have just finished carefully reading each handbook and marking up the documents with questions and suggestions. I have also asked each administrator to carefully read each of the handbooks and provide me with input regarding the current language and any additional language that they feel would be beneficial. Once these revisions are made to the handbooks, I will send a copy of the revised handbooks to the staff to read, review and provide their input into both the suggested changes and any additional changes they would like to see made to the handbooks. Once the staff has had a chance to review and provide input, I will make another revision and provide the revised handbooks to the Board for discussion and eventual approval. Currently, we have separate handbooks for both professional and support staff. I am an advocate for having one staff handbook for all employees. We will be discussing the pros and cons of having either a combined or separate handbooks and make a recommendation to the Board based on the input we receive. It is my goal to have the handbook(s) ready for Board review and approval during the months of May and June.
Though we have a host of other items that we are also working on at this time, I felt that these were two major items that will have a substantial impact on both the staff and community. I am a firm believer in getting input from others. I hope that when you are given the opportunity to share your thoughts and ideas with us, that you will avail yourself of the opportunity. Your input is important and will help in the creation of documents that truly help lead us forward.