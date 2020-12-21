McFarland High School Senior Payton Jarrett was named the McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month for December.
Payton Jarrett
Parents: Michael Jarrett and Christine Kluge
Extracurricular activities: Manager Girls Varsity Volleyball Team, Club Unify
Honors: Honor Roll (5x)
Future plans after high school: Payton plans to attend the MHS Transition Program, with part time employment.
Nominated by: Jossie Peterson
Comments from nominator:
Payton is a free spirited, loving and energetic person. She has overcome adversity her entire life. Every day is a success for her. She makes everyone she talks to smile and laugh. She will brighten your day with her presence. Payton is successful at school and is very involved with being a Spartan. She is the varsity volleyball manager and enjoys every minute of it. She brings her high fives, cheering and smiling face to encourage her teammates on the court. When she's at school she is very social and loves to interact with her peers during social hours. Payton loves to be a Spartan and is a great example of Spartan Pride.
