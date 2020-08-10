Just a dozen years removed from her days at McFarland High School, Erin Shannon finds herself working for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award.
“When the nominations were announced in July, I read it online like the others,” she said. “’The Daily Show’ is nominated for a lot of awards and wins a bunch of them.”
Shannon has been employed with the New York-based show more than four years, advancing from media coordinator to associate segment producer to segment producer and now to video editor.
“When she was a student, in high school or college, she was always interested in it (TV and film),” said Phyllis Johnson, Shannon’s proud grandmother.
Ready for the Big Apple
After graduating from McFarland High School in 2008, Shannon went on to UW-Madison. In 2012, she graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in communication arts – radio, television, film. The Communications and Art Department had connections to help graduates with internships and job placements.
“I landed an internship in New York after graduation,” Shannon said. “It was with ‘The Daily Show’ when Jon Stewart was still there. It was for three months, unpaid, in the fall of 2012.”
She only had two weeks’ notice before the move, and the only other she had been to New York was with her high school choir.
As a production intern, she assisted field and studio producers on projects and shoots, logged and transcribed field tapes and stock footage, and relayed policies and procedures to live studio audiences.
“After the internship was over, I went back to McFarland until August 2013,” Shannon said. “I worked as a waitress downtown, at summer camp, all the while planning to go back to New York.”
She decided to make the plunge, and with no job lined up, she moved back to New York. She lived with two other Wisconsin women in the Astoria area in Queens.
Shannon landed a job with Screen Media, where she basically was paid to watch movies and transcribe the spoken lines for closed captioning.
“I could type pretty fast, but they weren’t necessarily ‘A’ level movies,” she said.
But, she did find Jeff Daniels’ “Escanaba in da Moonlight’ entertaining.
It wasn’t the best paying job, and she moved on to True Entertainment, where she spent about 18 months as post production coordinator, associate producer and story producer.
The post-production jobs included working on various reality shows for several networks like TLC, SyFy, Investigation Discovery, National Geographic Channel and the first season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” for Bravo.
Back to ‘The Daily Show’
Throughout this time, she kept in contact with people she knew at ‘The Daily Show,’ which eventually paid off in January 2016.
“They like to hire their interns, but it’s usually right after their time is done,” Shannon said. “I kept my connections and gained some experience. There happened to be a position available at the right time.”
She works with several other editors on the show. Shannon is part of the team that adds all the sound bites, clips and graphics to the sketches.
Shannon generally starts her day between 10-11 a.m. and goes home between 7-8 p.m. The show is taped at 6 p.m. each day.
Shannon and her fellow group of editors are nominated in the Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming category for the episode “Trump’s Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) and Trevor’s Audience Tribute Song.”
This episode also happened to be the last episode put together in person by the crew. After that, everyone was sent home to work remotely due to the coronavirus.
For Shannon, her roommates were leaving to live elsewhere, so she returned to Wisconsin to live with her parents – who had since moved to Fitchburg – until she could return to New York.
Noah records his part of the show from his home using an iPhone, which is then sent to each of the editors who are given specific assignments to complete the episode.
A big user of the subway, Shannon admits to having some anxiety about being in New York when the pandemic soared into high gear in New York.
Other nominees are from a Dave Chappelle show on Netflix, a Dave Chappelle on PBS, two segments from “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
Winners will be announced Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.
“I enjoy living in a small town and the big-city living,” Shannon said. “I am very glad I have this experience. I’ve felt a romantic pull toward the big city. It’s vibrant and challenging. There’s always something new.”
