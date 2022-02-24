Feb. 24 Local Government Meetings Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Feb 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of MononaPublic Safety Committee and traffic listening session: Feb. 23, 6 p.m., City Hall/VirtualPublic Works Committee: March 2, 6:30 p.m., City Hall/VirtualDEI Workgroup: March 3, 3:30 p.m., City Hall/VirtualVillage of McFarlandFinance Committee: Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualParks and Recreation Committee: Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualCommittee of the Whole: Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualVillage Board: Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualJoint Village and School Board Committee: March 1, 4 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualVillage of Cottage GroveOrdinance Review Committee: Feb. 23, VirtualDEI Committee: Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m., virtualParks and Recreation Committee: Feb. 24, 6 p.m., virtualTraffic safety listening session: Feb. 24, 6 p.m., VirtualJoint Fire Committee: Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/VirtualTown of Cottage GrovePlan Commission: Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualJoint Fire Committee: Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/VirtualTown Board: March 7, 7 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualMcFarland School DistrictSchool Board: March 7, 7 p.m., VirtualMonona Grove School DistrictSchool Board: Feb. 23, 7 p.m., District Office/VirtualSchool Board: March 9, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you