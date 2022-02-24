 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 24 Local Government Meetings

City of Monona

Public Safety Committee and traffic listening session: Feb. 23, 6 p.m., City Hall/Virtual

Public Works Committee: March 2, 6:30 p.m., City Hall/Virtual

DEI Workgroup: March 3, 3:30 p.m., City Hall/Virtual

Village of McFarland

Finance Committee: Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Parks and Recreation Committee: Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Committee of the Whole: Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Village Board: Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Joint Village and School Board Committee: March 1, 4 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Village of Cottage Grove

Ordinance Review Committee: Feb. 23, Virtual

DEI Committee: Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m., virtual

Parks and Recreation Committee: Feb. 24, 6 p.m., virtual

Traffic safety listening session: Feb. 24, 6 p.m., Virtual

Joint Fire Committee: Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/Virtual

Town of Cottage Grove

Plan Commission: Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Town Hall/Virtual

Joint Fire Committee: Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/Virtual

Town Board: March 7, 7 p.m., Town Hall/Virtual

McFarland School District

School Board: March 7, 7 p.m., Virtual

Monona Grove School District

School Board: Feb. 23, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual

School Board: March 9, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK