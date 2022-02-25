Feb. 24 Worship Calendar cdnews cdnews Author email Feb 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church229 N. Main Street, Cottage Grove608-839-4768brynmawrcg@gmail.comhttp://brynmawrpc.orgPastor Elaine Hanson-HysellSunday worship: 9:30 a.m.Sunday school: 9:30 a.m.“The small church with the big heart”Good Shepherd By the Lake Lutheran Church (LCMS)1860 Highway 51, Stoughton608-873-5924Pastor Todd McVeySunday worship: 9 a.m. in-person and live on FacebookSee website for Sunday School and Bible Class opportunities: www.goodshepherd bythelake.orgHope Lutheran Church3702 County Road AB, McFarland(608) 838-3586www.hope-in-action.orgPastor Beth Schultz ByrnesSunday Morning Worship8 am Traditional Worship9:30 am Contemporary Worship w/Sunday School(both services offer prepackaged communion)or watch on Facebook Live atwww.facebook.com/HopeLutheranMcFarlandWIMcFarland Lutheran Church5529 Marsh Road, McFarland608-838-3184Pastor Kelli Schmitwww.mcfarland lutheran.orgSaturday: 5 p.m. (casual)Sunday: 8 a.m. (traditional), 10 a.m. (contemporary)Sunday school/music (September to May) 9 a.m.Faith formation classes for all ages (September to May) 9:15 a.m.Nursery care available during Sunday worshipMonona United Methodist Church606 Nichols Road, Monona608-222-163310 a.m. In-Person WorshipPastor Paul Johnsenwww.mononaunited methodistchurch.orgNew Life Church7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison608-223-9337www.newlifelc.comPastor Heather Haywardpastor@newlifelc.comFollow us on Facebookwww.facebook.com/newlifemadisonWorship services are held virtually on Facebook live every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and in-person at 8:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.Risen Savior Lutheran Church (WELS)5001 Holscher Road, McFarland (on the corner of Siggelkow and Holscher Road under the water tower)608-838-7212risensaviorlutheran.orgPastor Joshua JankeSunday Worship: 9 a.m.Adult Bible class and Sunday school: 10:15 a.m.(Watch services on website, risensavior lutheran.org)St. Stephen’s Lutheran ELCA5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona608-222-1241Sunday worship: 9:30 a.m.in person & livestreamed on Facebookat St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church-ELCA-Monona WISenior Pastor: Elisa Brandtwww.ststephensmonona.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save cdnews Author email Follow cdnews Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you