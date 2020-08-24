McFarland residents are encouraged to join a pair of online forums Monday, Aug. 31, as officials share information and collect comments on two projects that will impact the village.
Both forums will be held via Zoom, with the first getting underway at 6 p.m. and the second to follow at 7 p.m.
The first forum will present and gather public input on the Eastside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Project.
This project, in its entirety, will construct a larger than standard sanitary sewer pipe from the end of Devil’s Lake Way and go north through property to Highway MN. The pipe is needed to support future development of these properties as well as future properties to the north that exist within this drainage basin. The project is currently in the design phase.
The second forum’s purpose is present and gather public input on the Highway MN Phase No. 4 Reconstruction Project.
The project limits are presently from Holscher Road to Highway AB. Currently, it is a rural road cross section. This project would completely reconstruct this section of the road and replace it to be an urban road cross section. This new road is planned to have curb, gutter, sidewalks, paths, terrace, bike lanes and associated utilities, similar to the Holscher Road project that was conducted in 2017.
The road improvement is needed is to improve the surface treatment, add needed utilities and support growing development. It would be completed as a joint project with Dane County and funded partially by adjoining development. The project is currently in the design phase.
The village is working on putting together its plans on the construction of the projects, or portions thereof in the first part of 2021. Residents are invited to attend the online forum to learn more about the project, ask questions, and provide input on the design as it’s presently prepared.
The Public Utilities Committee is reviewing this project and considering its inclusion, or portion thereof within the 2021 budget in accordance with the Village’s five-year capital improvement plan.
Residents who are not able to participate online will find limited seating available within the Community Room at the Municipal Center. A maximum of 10 individuals will be allowed to attend the event in person. Masks and social distancing will be required.
To the extent everyone is able, the village asks that residents participate through Zoom so as not to exceed these gathering requirements.
Questions regarding Zoom can be directed to the Communications & Technology Department at 838-6717. The Zoom invitations and links can be found on the village’s website, www.mcfarland.wi.us/news.
Additionally, the event can be viewed through the various outlets through McFarland Cable. Individuals can watch the forum live at Charter cable channel 982, TDS cable channel 1009 or stream on www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.