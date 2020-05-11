Matthew G. Schuenke, village administrator for McFarland, recently received the credentialed manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Schuenke is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students and other local government employees.
To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
“We are extremely proud of Matt as he receives this credential. This is an outstanding achievement,” Village President Brad Czebotar said. “We commend Matt for this accomplishment and for the dedication he has shown over the years a public administration official.”
Schuenke is qualified by 13 years of professional local government executive experience and holds a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University. Prior to his appointment in 2016 as administrator of McFarland, he served as administrator/clerk-treasurer for the village of Cross Plains, and prior to that position served as assistant village manager for the village of Whitefish Bay.
He follows in the footsteps of his father, Tim Schuenke, who was previously awarded lifetime membership status from ICMA after a 35-plus year career as a credentialed manager in Illinois and Wisconsin.
“Working in local government is a special feeling and provides for a sense of civic fulfillment like nothing else. I’m thankful for the experiences I’ve had and appreciative of all of the communities that have granted me the opportunity to serve in this capacity,” Schuenke said. “It is an honor to receive this designation from ICMA but is achieved only through the work we do together as a community both past and present.”
