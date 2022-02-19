Medina Town Board approves Sun Prairie EMS contract

The fourth and last municipality served by the Marshall Area EMS has stated in writing it’s willingness to receive EMS service from the city of Sun Prairie.
The Medina Town Board announced in late 2021 that it will leave the Marshall EMS district effective Dec. 31, 2022.
On Feb. 9, the town board approved a contract with Sun Prairie for EMS service starting Jan. 1, 2023.
The town of Sun Prairie also decided in mid-2021 to pull out of Marshall EMS to contract with the city, and the town of York and the village of Marshall followed suit. They have each since approved contracts with the city for EMS service. The final approval of all four contracts is expected to be voted on Tuesday, Feb. 15 by the Sun Prairie City Council.
Sun Prairie EMS Director Brian Goff said approval has been recommended by the Sun Prairie EMS Department to the Sun Prairie City Council.
Just like contracts the village of Marshall and towns of Sun Prairie and York are now finalizing with the city, Medina’s contract would be for three years with an automatic three-year renewal.
Sun Prairie is “going to offer 24/7 paramedic service and we don’t have that. We have paramedics on staff during the day but not 24/7,” Medina Town Supervisor and EMS commission member John Hellenbrand said. “We would have had to hire more people to get that service, at a time when there Marshall EMS was already hurting for staff, he said.
“This helps with our staffing shortage,” Hellenbrand said.
In addition to staff shortages, Marshall EMS Director Scott Allain expressed concern about not being able to pay EMTs enough to justify the schooling required to be certified for the job.
“It’s hard to ask people to drop everything for a small wage,” Hellenbrand said.
In Medina’s contract, it states that the town will annually contribute to the EMS operating expenses for the city. The contribution will be based on a formula “that is intended to equitably distribute cost sharing based (on) the town’s equalized assessed values, its population and the number of ambulance runs,” according to the contract.
Estimates of costs for the town of Medina were not immediately provided upon request.
The contract also states that the town “shall not have nor exercise control over the means or methods by which the city of Sun Prairie performs the EMS operations.”
The contract also states the city is to provide EMS services within and to all persons and premises within the town “at the same level of service that is provided within and to the city of Sun Prairie.” It also states the city will provide an operational performance report to the town on a “regular basis.”
Heading into the township approval of the contract, as with other municipalities, there were concerns of whether Sun Prairie EMS would pick up Marshall Area EMS employees for employment.
“Concerns ahead were if the fire and EMS jobs and who would be able to keep their jobs, but that seems like it will be taken care of,” Hellenbrand said.