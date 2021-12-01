McFarland schools to allow athletes to go unmasked at practice

Vaccinated McFarland High School students participating in closed sports practices will be allowed to go without masks this month, under new guidance from the Dane County’s health department and a policy change from the school district.
The McFarland School Board voted at a special meeting Nov. 29 to slightly adjust two of its COVID-19 practices, involving sports practice masking and close-contact quarantining, in response to an extended mask mandate from Dane County.
The Nov. 29 meeting was originally called to address community concern over a recent school board decision to allow vaccinated McFarland High School students and staff to forgo masks during the school day.
However, after Dane County extended its mask mandate into January 2022, an extension that health officials had previously said would not happen, the district will no longer consider allowing students to unmask during the school day until after at least after Jan. 3.
Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson called the district’s choice to ease masking requirements a “moot issue because the mask mandate does exist until Jan. 3.”
Dane County’s new mask mandate, however, includes “an exception that if all individuals in an enclosed space are vaccinated, you can go unmasked,” Anderson said.
In light of that exception, the high school will allow sports teams that are completely vaccinated to practice unmasked in closed practices.
Anderson said that if 100% of athletes, coaches and managers on a given sports team are vaccinated, the team can practice without masks. If someone on the team is not vaccinated, the team will still mask.
The school nurse, the updated policy says, will verify vaccination status of everyone associated with the sports team, based on the Wisconsin Immunization Registry and the roster.
It was important to administrators, Anderson said, that the names of unvaccinated students were not shared with team coaches or players, to avoid putting pressure on them to choose to become vaccinated. Some school board members wondered if this move would be a small incentive for students who were vaccinated.
The school board also decided to change its quarantine procedures, due to the high volume of students that are identified as close contacts of COVID-19, but never develop symptoms.
The district will now allow families of unvaccinated asymptomatic students who are identified as close contacts to choose whether to quarantine their child, or let their child continue attending school. If a student develops symptoms, they will be asked to quarantine until receiving a negative test.
So far this school year, Anderson said, McFarland has had 441 students quarantine. Of those, only 28 tested positive for COVID-19.
“In retrospect, out of those 440, we could have had 420 of them in school without them missing” classes, Anderson said. “As many kids as I can get that in-person instruction (to), I will fight to get that.”
This policy is possible, Anderson said, because the Dane County mask mandate will still require all students to be masked.
Board members decided to revisit future masking plans at its Jan. 17 meeting, after the current Dane County expires. They’re also set to weigh public in-person attendance at school board meetings, and potential restructuring of the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, to allow for more information for parents.