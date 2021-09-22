Mcfarland girls swim defeats Lodi

In a dual meet against Lodi, McFarland cruised through the water en route to a 125-45 victory on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
“One of the big things about this team is we have a lot of depth, and we can switch up meets. Some girls tonight were in off-events, and we have the flexibility to do that because of the depth we have,” said McFarland girls swim coach Jessica Garvey.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Adriana Nickels, Ellie Kunze, Emily Schoenbrodt and Sofia Alf won with a time of one minute and 57.32 seconds. Nickels won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.04, while teammate Caroline Green (1:04.48) finished in second.
Hadley Johnson won the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.59), beating out teammates Lily League (2:12.43) and Natalie Schwaab (2:13.45) for first place. In the 100-yard freestyle, Johnson (58.49) won with League (1:00.26) in second and Schwaab in third.
Mara Freeman (25.11) beat out Emily Schoenbrodt (25.12) in the 50-yard freestyle. Schoenbrodt claimed the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.11.
“Different girls will have very good races on different nights, so tonight Emily Schoenbrodt in her 100 fly was a great time for her. She almost went under a minute for this time of the season… so on random nights you have these people that are feeling good on a night and pop off,” said Garvey. “It’s fun to have that kind of balance for girls that aren’t having as good of nights when we’re not rested at all.”
The 500-yard freestyle was a close race separated by a couple of seconds as Alf (5:44.26) claimed first over Freeman (5:46.61).
Brooklyn Ray, Ellie Kunze, Laura Billman and Johnson won (1:50.84) the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Billman also won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:13.88.
With a time of 3:55.04, the 400-yard freestyle relay was taken by Schoenbrodt, Johnson, League and Alf.
“I try to remind the girls not to focus less on the time and more on details. Not breathing off walls and underwater and focusing like that because school started. We’re training a lot right now, and we’ve been lifting throughout the whole season, so their bodies are going to be tired right now,” said Garvey.
Team scores: McFarland 125, Lodi 45.