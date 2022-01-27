Jan. 27-Feb. 4 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Turkey
Mashed potato/gravy
Broccoli
Wheat roll
Cranberries
Frosted cupcake
MO: Veggie Burger
Friday, Jan. 28
Pulled pork
Wheat bun
Calico beans
Yams
Ambrosia
MO: Cheese sandwich
SO: Garden salad
Monday, Jan. 31
Swedish meatballs
Mashed potatoes
Mixed veggies
Wheat bread
Pears
Sherbet
MO: Veggie burger
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Stuffed green pepper
Mashed potatoes
Wheat bread
Pineapple
Cake
MO: Rice/beans
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Lasagna
Green beans
Wheat roll
Fruit medley
Pudding
MO: Veggie lasagna
Thursday, Feb. 3
Boneless chicken cacciatore
Pasta
Garlic bread
Carrots
Applesauce
MO: Pasta/beans
Friday, Feb. 4
Beef/bean stew
BP biscuit
Spinach/tomato salad
Banana
Cookie
MO: Mac N Cheese
SO: Chicken Caesar Salad
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Sloppy Joe on WW bun
Potato salad
Mixed veggies
Banana
Frosted strawberry cake
MO – Chickpea Joe
NCS SF cupcake
Friday, Jan. 28
Roasted turkey
Gravy
Cranberry stuffing
Three bean salad
NAS – Green beans
Yam bake
Pears
Pumpkin pie
MO – Veggie chicken
NCS – SF pumpkin pie
Monday, Jan. 31
Bone in BBQ chicken
Baked potato
WW bread/butter
Banana
Apple pie
MO – Veggie BBQ chicken
NCS – SF apple pie bar
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Chili
Cheese garnish (NAS omit)
Baked potato
Sour cream/butter
Cornbread
Warm cinnamon spiced apples
Chocolate chip cookie
Chicken salad
(Call by 9 a.m. Monday to order instead of a regular meal item)
MO — Veggie chili
NCS — SF cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Chicken a la King
Brown rice
Capri blend
Broccoli salad
Fruit cocktail
Frosted chocolate cake
MO — Soy a la King
NCS — SF pudding
Thursday, Feb. 3
Traditional meatloaf
Yams
Broccoli
White bread/butter
Chunky applesauce
MO — Black bean burger
NCS — n/a
Friday, Feb. 4
Lemon dill baked fish
Tartar sauce
Baked potato
Sour cream
Coleslaw
WW Bread
Marble loaf cake
MO — Hummus wrap
NCS — SF Jello