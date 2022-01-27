 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 27-Feb. 4 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Turkey

Mashed potato/gravy

Broccoli

Wheat roll

Cranberries

Frosted cupcake

MO: Veggie Burger

Friday, Jan. 28

Pulled pork

Wheat bun

Calico beans

Yams

Ambrosia

MO: Cheese sandwich

SO: Garden salad

Monday, Jan. 31

Swedish meatballs

Mashed potatoes

Mixed veggies

Wheat bread

Pears

Sherbet

MO: Veggie burger

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Stuffed green pepper

Mashed potatoes

Wheat bread

Pineapple

Cake

MO: Rice/beans

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Lasagna

Green beans

Wheat roll

Fruit medley

Pudding

MO: Veggie lasagna

Thursday, Feb. 3

Boneless chicken cacciatore

Pasta

Garlic bread

Carrots

Applesauce

MO: Pasta/beans

Friday, Feb. 4

Beef/bean stew

BP biscuit

Spinach/tomato salad

Banana

Cookie

MO: Mac N Cheese

SO: Chicken Caesar Salad

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Sloppy Joe on WW bun

Potato salad

Mixed veggies

Banana

Frosted strawberry cake

MO – Chickpea Joe

NCS SF cupcake

Friday, Jan. 28

Roasted turkey

Gravy

Cranberry stuffing

Three bean salad

NAS – Green beans

Yam bake

Pears

Pumpkin pie

MO – Veggie chicken

NCS – SF pumpkin pie

Monday, Jan. 31

Bone in BBQ chicken

Baked potato

WW bread/butter

Banana

Apple pie

MO – Veggie BBQ chicken

NCS – SF apple pie bar

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Chili

Cheese garnish (NAS omit)

Baked potato

Sour cream/butter

Cornbread

Warm cinnamon spiced apples

Chocolate chip cookie

Chicken salad

(Call by 9 a.m. Monday to order instead of a regular meal item)

MO — Veggie chili

NCS — SF cookie

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Chicken a la King

Brown rice

Capri blend

Broccoli salad

Fruit cocktail

Frosted chocolate cake

MO — Soy a la King

NCS — SF pudding

Thursday, Feb. 3

Traditional meatloaf

Yams

Broccoli

White bread/butter

Chunky applesauce

MO — Black bean burger

NCS — n/a

Friday, Feb. 4

Lemon dill baked fish

Tartar sauce

Baked potato

Sour cream

Coleslaw

WW Bread

Marble loaf cake

MO — Hummus wrap

NCS — SF Jello

Recommended for you