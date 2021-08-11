Cottage Grove
Aug. 12: Music in the Grove
S&S Duos, a local music duo, will perform on Thursday, Aug. 12 at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove at 6 p.m., as part of the Music in the Grove concert series hosted by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department.
Aug. 13-14: Church garage sale
Hope Lutheran Church, located at 3702 County Highway AB in Cottage Grove, is holding a church-wide garage sale on Friday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members of the congregation have been collecting and donating items to the sale, which was set to be held in 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sale will also include items from the estate of a congregation member who recently passed. Items will not be priced, and customers are asked to pay what the value of the item is to them. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to multiple local non-profits. The church is also selling food, like beverages and pastries in the morning and hot sandwiches, sodas and snacks in the afternoon.
Madison
Aug. 15: Burke Lutheran Open House
After almost 2 years, construction on Burke Lutheran Church, 5720 Portage Road in Madison, is complete. The project involved building a new office, education and fellowship area and moving the church sanctuary that was built in 1899. This project allowed the church to upgrade the facilities and make it completely handicapped accessible while maintaining the historical beauty of the sanctuary. To celebrate the completion Burke will be holding an open house on Sunday, Aug.15, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The public is invited to come and tour the new facility, enjoy food and music along with children’s activities. Worship service is at 10 a.m.
McFarland
Aug. 14-15: Grand opening
A new business in McFarland, Stay True Apothecary, is holding a grand opening weekend on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its new location at 5710 U.S. Highway 51 in McFarland.
Aug. 14: Stuff the Bus
The school supply drive Stuff the Bus will wrap up in McFarland on Saturday, Aug. 14. There are two drop-off events that day, at the McFarland Pick N’ Save, 5709 U.S. Highway 51 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Mcfarland High School, 5103 Farwell St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 16: Climate Reality presentation
The E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting a presentation from Jeff Steuer, a retired water engineer, to speak on climate change and training with the Climate Reality Project. This is a virtual program on Monday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.
Aug. 18: Food Cart Frenzy
The McFarland Lions Club is hosting a Food Truck Frenzy event on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street. A variety of local food trucks will sell concessions.
Monona
Aug. 12: Grand opening
Starion Bank will open its new space on 1574 W. Broadway on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 18: Ribbon-Cutting
Madison Wealth Partners, at 1502 W. Broadway, completed a recent development and is holding a ribbon-cutting for the new space on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 12:30 p.m.