Snow Maly named senior of the month by McFarland Optimists

McFarland High School Senior Snow Maly has been named the McFarland Optimist Club’s senior of the month for October 2021.
Maly is the daughter of Seng Maly and Chong S Pha. She is currently employed as a nursing assistant and plans to pursue a career in healthcare after high school graduation.
She was nominated by McFarland High School teachers Kelly Thompson and Wendy Pliska.
Below is a comment from her nominators:
”Snow has worked hard over her years at MHS to continue to succeed in her classes. Now that we are back in person, it’s been excellent to see her positive attitude and smiling face once again! She completed the course to become a CNA and is now working in that field. She is an excellent example of a student who has set goals and utilized the people and resources around her to achieve them. She has advocated for herself and sought out educational opportunities that will help her be successful in her chosen career. It’s been a pleasure to watch her grow as a student and person over these past few years, and we’re excited to see what she achieves in the future!”
If you have a McFarland senior that you would like to nominate, please complete this form, https://forms.gle/mC1Z1ph4PbpuLHvS9, or contact thompsp@mcfsd.org