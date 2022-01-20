Local Government Meetings Jan. 20-31

Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Plan Commission: Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Monona Public Library/virtual
Parks and Recreation Board: Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Joint Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee/Village Board: Jan. 19, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Committee of the Whole: Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Village Board: Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Communications committee: Jan. 25, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Finance committee: Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Parks and Recreation Committee: Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Deer-Grove EMS: Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services building/virtual
Library Board: Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m., virtual
Village Board: Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m., virtual
Joint landfill Committee: Jan. 24
Joint fire Committee: Jan. 24
Joint meeting to discuss fire study results: Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall/virtual
Joint landfill Committee: Jan. 24, 6 p.m., Town Hall/virtual
Joint fire Committee: Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall/virtual
Plan Commission: Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Town Hall/virtual
Joint meeting to discuss fire study results: Jan. 31,6:30 p.m., Village Hall/virtual
School Board: Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Virtual
School Board: Jan. 26, 7 p.m., District Office/virtual
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.