Local Government Meetings Jan. 20-31

City of Monona

Plan Commission: Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Monona Public Library/virtual

Parks and Recreation Board: Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Village of McFarland

Joint Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee/Village Board: Jan. 19, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Committee of the Whole: Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Village Board: Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Communications committee: Jan. 25, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Finance committee: Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Parks and Recreation Committee: Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Village of Cottage Grove

Deer-Grove EMS: Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services building/virtual

Library Board: Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m., virtual

Village Board: Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m., virtual

Joint landfill Committee: Jan. 24

Joint fire Committee: Jan. 24

Joint meeting to discuss fire study results: Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall/virtual

Town of Cottage Grove

Deer-Grove EMS: Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services building/virtual

Joint landfill Committee: Jan. 24, 6 p.m., Town Hall/virtual

Joint fire Committee: Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall/virtual

Plan Commission: Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Town Hall/virtual

Joint meeting to discuss fire study results: Jan. 31,6:30 p.m., Village Hall/virtual

McFarland School District

School Board: Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Virtual

Monona Grove School District

School Board: Jan. 26, 7 p.m., District Office/virtual

