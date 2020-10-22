A McFarland woman is facing six methamphetamine-related charges.
Tara Blum, 29, McFarland, was charged with four counts of distributing methamphetamine and two counts of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that these offenses occurred between July 22 and Sept. 9, 2020. The indictment alleges that one of the distributions involved 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and that on Sept. 9, Blum possessed 500 grams or more for distribution.
If convicted, Blum faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on three of the distribution charges, a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 on the charge involving 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life on the charge involving 500 grams or more. The charges against Blum are the result of an investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Anderson is handling the prosecution.
